International President Milei hails ‘historic’ approval of his economic reform package

President Javier Milei celebrates "historic" and "monumental" approval of his sweeping reform package by Congress.

President Javier Milei has celebrated Congress’ decision to approve his sweeping ‘Ley de Bases’ reform package intended to liberalise and deregulate the economy, describing the news as “monumental.”

Milei, 53, said he would now push for further changes, including a “change of monetary regime.”
"The ‘Ley Bases’ is a historic and monumental milestone,” the La Libertad Avanza leader said in an interview with the LN+ news channel.

“A new stage begins. Fiscal consolidation is underway, the stage of zero deficit is over, now we are going to the stage of zero emission, the change of monetary regime is coming," said, without providing further details.

Argentina has had strict capital and currency controls in place since 2019, with multiple exchange rates.

By 147 votes to 107, with two abstentions, the lower house Chamber of Deputies approved early Friday morning a package that grants Milei extraordinary delegated powers for a year, as well as a new foreign investment scheme, the easing of labour laws and authorisation to privatise around a dozen public companies, among other changes.

He also obtained approval to broaden the taxpayer base, reinstating income tax and a levy on personal assets.

The International Monetary Fund, with which Argentina has a US$44-billion loan programme, welcomed the passage of the legislation.

"We welcome congressional approval of key fiscal and structural legislation, as well as measures to strengthen the monetary policy framework. These aim to improve the quality of the fiscal consolidation, further reduce inflation, and support the economic recovery," wrote IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack on the X social network.

"We continue to engage constructively with the economic team on policies to create a more prosperous and stable Argentina," she added.
Argentina is going through a severe recession with GDP expected to contract by around 3.5 percent this year. The economy shrank by 5.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with inflation running at an annual 280 percent. Half of the population currently lives in poverty, according to private studies.

Milei said that "the second stage of my government is coming” and promised to "put a definitive end to the problem of inflation,” which has wracked the lives of Argentines for decades.
He also anticipated the upcoming creation of a new ministry "whose mission will be to continue with the reform process." The portfolio will be headed by economist Federico Sturzenegger, former head of the Central Bank during the government of the right-wing former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

Regarding dollarisation, which Milei said on last year’s campaign trail was his ultimate goal, the President said the process would happen"naturally" on the basis of "currency competition.”

Having obtained the laws he demanded, the government now urgently needs to show economic progress if it is to preserve support which, despite the recession, still stands at around 50 percent, according to polling data.

Since taking office last December, the government's main goal has been to achieve “fiscal balance,” which it reached in the first quarter when it recorded a budget surplus, the first since 2008.
- Heey leftists. Those are wowen!

However, that resulted in the paralysis of public works projects, thousands of lay-offs, a massive collapse in consumption, fall in pensions and a plunge in purchasing power, which sparked social protests and two general strikes by unions.

https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/arg...approval-of-his-economic-reform-package.phtml
 

Milei says legislative win paves way for monetary policy pivot​


President Milei says government will change its monetary policy framework following his first major legislative victory.
Sol Perez, famously known as the hottest weather girl in Argentina

Argentina's President Javier Milei said Friday that his government will change its monetary policy framework following his first major legislative victory that secured his landmark economic reforms.

“A change to the monetary regime is coming,” Milei told TV station LN+ without providing further details. “What we’re aiming for is that the ample monetary base doesn’t vary anymore.”
Congress passed Milei’s package of reforms early Friday morning after six months of arduous negotiations, marking an inflection point for the outsider president that proves he can govern with a minority in a hostile legislature. Milei even convinced lawmakers to pass a controversial income tax measure that was in limbo until the final vote in the lower house.

Since taking office December 10, Milei’s Central Bank has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy easing campaign, cutting the benchmark rate from 133 percent to 40 percent.
Ahead of Milei’s remarks, the International Monetary Fund foreshadowed earlier this month the government would take steps to make its exchange rate policy more flexible. Argentine officials currently devalue the peso at a pace of two percent per month, a policy many investors argue is unsustainable as it lags behind monthly inflation, which cooled to 4.2 percent in May. That’s eroded the currency’s competitiveness and has pushed exporters to hold onto their dollars until they see the peso devalue at a faster pace.

Milei added Friday that while his government is comfortable with the central bank’s pace of accumulating foreign reserves, authorities could afford to lose up to US$4 billion in foreign reserves.
The strong peso also meant that Milei’s campaign to rebuild foreign reserves slowed to a near standstill in June. Monthly dollar purchases had topped US$2 billion through May, but the central bank went into reverse and sold US$46 million through June 27, according to Central Bank data.

https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/eco...win-paves-way-for-monetary-policy-pivot.phtml
 
GDP -3,5% isn't serious recession... for such large country especially.

IMHO this isn't reason to ask loan from IMF or to do massive privatization for cheap ....

Interestingly what had happened with Argentina if they had more than 10% drop in net GDP per 1 year? Lithuania had highest drop in net GDP expressed in % in all EU ( 2008/ 2009 ) and still managed it without loan from IMF and their stupid instructions.
 
I'm rooting for the crazy bastard but I'm not holding my breath
 
Last I looked the president was joe biden, bro…..
 
