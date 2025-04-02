Economy Milei and I: Milei Ends Argentina’s Deficit After 123 Years

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,080
Reaction score
11,563
Luca Ventura

When Javier Milei was elected president of Argentina in 2023, many believed the nation was headed toward disaster. A libertarian economist and TV personality who claimed to take telepathic advice from his five cloned English mastiffs, Milei also described himself as an “anarchocapitalist” and “tantric sex guru.” He also advocated for the legalization of organ sales, the unrestricted ownership of firearms and the dismantling of the central bank.

Yet, “El Loco”—The Madman, as his countrymen call him— accomplished the unimaginable: Argentina’s fiscal deficit was eliminated for the first time in 123 years.

In December 2024, Argentina emerged from the severe recession it entered in late 2023. Also, annual inflation is down from near 300% last April to nearly 100% (or about 2.5% monthly).

“Milei’s government has achieved what many consider a miracle in terms of cutting down inflation and stabilizing the economy and the US dollar’s price, two long-standing Argentinian traumas,” says Juan Pablo Ferrero of the Department of Politics, Languages and International Studies at the University of Bath. “These are notable accomplishments upon which Milei is now basing his political success.”

Milei’s actions have also made Argentina expensive, Ferrero observes. Local and labor-intensive industries are struggling.
sddefault.jpg

“Is this development model sustainable without a strong and dynamic industrial sector? So far, Milei’s approach seems to rely heavily on agro-exports, mining, and the sale of gas and oil,” Ferrero argues. The risks include the reprimarization of the economy, with the middle class paying the price.

Yet, Ferrero concedes, against many predictions, Milei’s leadership style is proving effective: “According to opinion polls, he remains a popular president, despite having implemented one of the most radical austerity programs ever recorded.”

Figures show that the economic recovery has not translated into better living conditions for many, with the country’s poverty rate jumping to 53% in the first half of 2024, an 11-point increase. Experts caution that Milei’s charisma isn’t enough. He will soon need to deliver broad and substantial growth that improves Argentinians’ living conditions if he wants to succeed in the 2025 mid-term elections.

https://gfmag.com/economics-policy-regulation/argentina-milei-administration-eliminates-deficit/
 

Argentina reports a drop in poverty under President Milei, but many say life is harder​


BY ISABEL DEBRE
Updated 8:59 PM BRT, March 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s poverty rate dropped to 38.1% in libertarian President Javier Milei ‘s first year in office, the nation’s official statistics agency reported on Monday, a closely watched measure reflecting the government’s progress wrestling down what had been among the world’s highest inflation rates.

The decline in poverty for the second half of 2024 — from July to December — marks an improvement from the 41.7% that Milei’s left-wing populist predecessors delivered for the second half of 2023. Milei swept to office late that year with a mandate to reverse the country’s economic decline brought about by years of reckless borrowing.

images

“These figures reflect the failure of past policies, which plunged millions of Argentines into precarious conditions,” Milei’s office said as the government statistics agency, known as INDEC, released its report. “The path of economic freedom and fiscal responsibility is the way to reduce poverty in the long term.”

But economists warn that the figure fails to capture the reality of ordinary people struggling to cope with the most radical austerity program in Argentina’s recent history. Milei’s blizzard of brutal cuts have hit everything from soup kitchens and bus fares to apartment rent and healthcare, eroding people’s purchasing power.

images

- The real Ronaldos are better than Maradona

“There is a big gap between what the statistics say and what you feel on the streets,” said Tomás Raffo, an economist at Argentina’s largest public sector workers union CTA. “We suffered a very strong blow where a lot more people went into poverty and now some of them have come out. ... But those who were poor before all this have gotten even poorer.”

In the first half of 2024 — the first six months of Milei’s presidency — INDEC reported that Argentina’s poverty rate had soared to 53%. On Monday, INDEC reported that the poverty rate for the preceding six months had slid by 14.8 percentage points to just over 38%, a knock-on effect of rapidly falling inflation.

images


Annual inflation plummeted to 66.9% last month compared to 276.2% a year earlier, according to INDEC.

“Politically, this is a very important achievement for the government, especially in this year of midterm elections,” said Camilo Tiscornia, director of C&T Asesores Económicos, a consultancy in Buenos Aires, noting this marked the lowest poverty rate since the first half of 2022. “It shows that what the government is doing is starting to work.”

That bright picture can be difficult to make out on the streets of Buenos Aires, where a growing number of Argentines try to survive by mining dumpsters for sustenance and hawking their wares at traffic lights. This month the capital was shaken by violent clashes between police and protesters demanding higher pensions.

5vydbsyj8s811.jpg

“I see a lot more people selling things and sleeping in the street,” said Lorena Jiménez, a 46-year-old selling stickers with two of her nine children on Monday. A former house cleaner who lost her job last year, she and her kids now sleep most nights on the street, using the $160 they receive each month — part of a recently increased government stipend to support impoverished children — to pay for occasional hotel stays.

Questions over the rosy statistics have mounted in a country where past administrations were caught doctoring official data for political means. After a major scandal, INDEC underwent a yearslong overhaul before regaining credibility in 2016.

“To me, this low inflation and poverty, it’s a lie,” said Viviana Suarez, a 48-year-old insurance agent in Buenos Aires. “How does it make sense when you go to the supermarket and see the prices and realize you can’t buy any food that’s not on sale?”

a94d0baf62a6cd1f559e5d03b33369de.jpg

A growing number of experts have voiced concern that, while perfectly orthodox, INDEC’s inflation measure has become misleading partly because its consumer price index is based on a basket of basic goods from 2004. The government applies the inflation numbers to calculate the poverty rate.

“It’s very outdated and gives little weight to the things with prices that have recently risen the most,” said Raffo, the economist with CTA.

For instance, CTA researchers say, food accounts today for a smaller share of an average household’s budget than it did two decades ago. The index does not take into account digital subscriptions and other key expenses that have changed over time.
BrF0JPjCUAEQVdF.jpg

It also misses how critical private services like health care and education have become more expensive since Milei took office, and how residents are paying more for rent in a recently deregulated housing market, Raffo said.

He added: “INDEC is capturing very little of what is really happening in the economy.”

https://apnews.com/article/argentin...ty-inflation-061bbba174706475a255c6b871953009

 
It's a great start. He has a huge uphill battle as he is following the massively failed policies of the Leftists before him. Now he needs to focus on opportunity for his people. Clearly far too many don't have meaningful work.
 
LeonardoBjj said:

Argentina reports a drop in poverty under President Milei, but many say life is harder​


BY ISABEL DEBRE
Updated 8:59 PM BRT, March 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s poverty rate dropped to 38.1% in libertarian President Javier Milei ‘s first year in office, the nation’s official statistics agency reported on Monday, a closely watched measure reflecting the government’s progress wrestling down what had been among the world’s highest inflation rates.

The decline in poverty for the second half of 2024 — from July to December — marks an improvement from the 41.7% that Milei’s left-wing populist predecessors delivered for the second half of 2023. Milei swept to office late that year with a mandate to reverse the country’s economic decline brought about by years of reckless borrowing.

images

“These figures reflect the failure of past policies, which plunged millions of Argentines into precarious conditions,” Milei’s office said as the government statistics agency, known as INDEC, released its report. “The path of economic freedom and fiscal responsibility is the way to reduce poverty in the long term.”

But economists warn that the figure fails to capture the reality of ordinary people struggling to cope with the most radical austerity program in Argentina’s recent history. Milei’s blizzard of brutal cuts have hit everything from soup kitchens and bus fares to apartment rent and healthcare, eroding people’s purchasing power.

images

- The real Ronaldos are better than Maradona

“There is a big gap between what the statistics say and what you feel on the streets,” said Tomás Raffo, an economist at Argentina’s largest public sector workers union CTA. “We suffered a very strong blow where a lot more people went into poverty and now some of them have come out. ... But those who were poor before all this have gotten even poorer.”

In the first half of 2024 — the first six months of Milei’s presidency — INDEC reported that Argentina’s poverty rate had soared to 53%. On Monday, INDEC reported that the poverty rate for the preceding six months had slid by 14.8 percentage points to just over 38%, a knock-on effect of rapidly falling inflation.

images


Annual inflation plummeted to 66.9% last month compared to 276.2% a year earlier, according to INDEC.

“Politically, this is a very important achievement for the government, especially in this year of midterm elections,” said Camilo Tiscornia, director of C&T Asesores Económicos, a consultancy in Buenos Aires, noting this marked the lowest poverty rate since the first half of 2022. “It shows that what the government is doing is starting to work.”

That bright picture can be difficult to make out on the streets of Buenos Aires, where a growing number of Argentines try to survive by mining dumpsters for sustenance and hawking their wares at traffic lights. This month the capital was shaken by violent clashes between police and protesters demanding higher pensions.

5vydbsyj8s811.jpg

“I see a lot more people selling things and sleeping in the street,” said Lorena Jiménez, a 46-year-old selling stickers with two of her nine children on Monday. A former house cleaner who lost her job last year, she and her kids now sleep most nights on the street, using the $160 they receive each month — part of a recently increased government stipend to support impoverished children — to pay for occasional hotel stays.

Questions over the rosy statistics have mounted in a country where past administrations were caught doctoring official data for political means. After a major scandal, INDEC underwent a yearslong overhaul before regaining credibility in 2016.

“To me, this low inflation and poverty, it’s a lie,” said Viviana Suarez, a 48-year-old insurance agent in Buenos Aires. “How does it make sense when you go to the supermarket and see the prices and realize you can’t buy any food that’s not on sale?”

a94d0baf62a6cd1f559e5d03b33369de.jpg

A growing number of experts have voiced concern that, while perfectly orthodox, INDEC’s inflation measure has become misleading partly because its consumer price index is based on a basket of basic goods from 2004. The government applies the inflation numbers to calculate the poverty rate.

“It’s very outdated and gives little weight to the things with prices that have recently risen the most,” said Raffo, the economist with CTA.

For instance, CTA researchers say, food accounts today for a smaller share of an average household’s budget than it did two decades ago. The index does not take into account digital subscriptions and other key expenses that have changed over time.
BrF0JPjCUAEQVdF.jpg

It also misses how critical private services like health care and education have become more expensive since Milei took office, and how residents are paying more for rent in a recently deregulated housing market, Raffo said.

He added: “INDEC is capturing very little of what is really happening in the economy.”

https://apnews.com/article/argentin...ty-inflation-061bbba174706475a255c6b871953009

Click to expand...

You sold me... Argentinian women are hot.
 
Yet they try to bury him with some nothingburger when he’s pulling that shithole out of the shithole.
 
Natural Order said:
Nice looking stat on paper, until those 60% of unfed bellies decide to scrutinize it a little more closely...
Click to expand...
Yeah, it's too bad everyone in starving in Argentina because of M...wait....
www.globalhungerindex.org

Argentina

With a score of 6.6 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Argentina has a level of hunger that is low.
www.globalhungerindex.org www.globalhungerindex.org
In the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Argentina ranks 33rd out of the 127 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2024 GHI scores. With a score of 6.6 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Argentina has a level of hunger that is low.

By the way, their score in that in 2022 in the final year of his predecessor? The score was a 6.8...which is worse.
<lmao>
Sweater of AV said:
That sounds impressive but a poverty rate of 53% isn't screaming "success."
Click to expand...
LOL, it was 47% when the keys were handed to him, IIRC, by the metric you're citing, but in the meantime...

Poverty falls by nearly 15 points in apparent victory for Milei


You guys will just never relinquish your "Never stop spending!!!!" liberal philosophy of economics regardless of a specific situation, or the results gained from a different approach. You're gonna cling to any anecdote you can find.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
I was told his actions would destroy Argentina.
Click to expand...
We were told the UK was going to look like Haiti because of BREXIT by now, too, weren't we?

Funny how people are becoming cynical about the narrative.
 
I don't pay attention to him or Argentina. Just seems like every news I see it is wild success or wild failure. I have no idea if Argentina's economy is improving or imploding.
 
Madmick said:
Yeah, it's too bad everyone in starving in Argentina because of M...wait....
www.globalhungerindex.org

Argentina

With a score of 6.6 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Argentina has a level of hunger that is low.
www.globalhungerindex.org www.globalhungerindex.org
In the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Argentina ranks 33rd out of the 127 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2024 GHI scores. With a score of 6.6 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Argentina has a level of hunger that is low.

By the way, their score in that in 2022 in the final year of his predecessor? The score was a 6.8...which is worse.
<lmao>

LOL, it was 47% when the keys were handed to him, IIRC, by the metric you're citing, but in the meantime...

Poverty falls by nearly 15 points in apparent victory for Milei


You guys will just never relinquish your "Never stop spending!!!!" liberal philosophy of economics regardless of a specific situation, or the results gained from a different approach. You're gonna cling to any anecdote you can find.
Click to expand...

Madcan, those statements were clearly based on the numbers in the OP. Here, let me show you how to read:

LeonardoBjj said:
Figures show that the economic recovery has not translated into better living conditions for many, with the country’s poverty rate jumping to 53% in the first half of 2024, an 11-point increase.
Click to expand...

If you or TS have updated or different numbers then that's great. Jumping into the thread like a crazed donkey to scream "lol liberal" is a sign that your brain is fried.

Frankly, I just hope you've enrolled in an English class instead of spending your days playing video games.

Concession accepted. Stay close to your father.

dog-petting.gif
 
Sweater of AV said:
Madcan, those statements were clearly based on the numbers in the OP. Here, let me show you how to read:



If you or TS have updated or different numbers then that's great. Jumping into the thread like a crazed donkey to scream "lol liberal" is a sign that your brain is fried.

Frankly, I just hope you've enrolled in an English class instead of spending your days playing video games.

Concession accepted. Stay close to your father.

dog-petting.gif
Click to expand...
<{anton}>
 
Sweater of AV said:
Madcan, those statements were clearly based on the numbers in the OP. Here, let me show you how to read:



If you or TS have updated or different numbers then that's great. Jumping into the thread like a crazed donkey to scream "lol liberal" is a sign that your brain is fried.

Frankly, I just hope you've enrolled in an English class instead of spending your days playing video games.

Concession accepted. Stay close to your father.

dog-petting.gif
Click to expand...
LOL, you bloviating, ignorant nitwit, you helpless child wandering into a movie theater, we went over the figures you're citing in previous threads. Those figures are from an independent watchdog outfit within a university, albeit a highly trusted one, not the government itself, and the figures jumped early in Milei's tenure, as the OP explicitly stated: ..."with the country’s poverty rate jumping to 53% in the first half of 2024." We're talking about today. Although I did misremember them by a few points. He inherited a rate of 49.5%, not 47%!

From my post on Nov-22-2024:
Madmick said:
LMAO, poverty levels were at 49.5% when Milei came into office. By the same vaunted university that measures that, they are at 53% today. Meanwhile, inflation was at over 200%. It's now at 3%. He tamed rampant inflation while adding only ~3-4% to the poverty total (which is less than his previous two predecessors, each, respectively).
Click to expand...
As Leo subsequently posted:
LeonardoBjj said:

Argentina reports a drop in poverty under President Milei, but many say life is harder​


BY ISABEL DEBRE
Updated 8:59 PM BRT, March 31, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s poverty rate dropped to 38.1% in libertarian President Javier Milei ‘s first year in office, the nation’s official statistics agency reported on Monday, a closely watched measure reflecting the government’s progress wrestling down what had been among the world’s highest inflation rates.

The decline in poverty for the second half of 2024 — from July to December — marks an improvement from the 41.7% that Milei’s left-wing populist predecessors delivered for the second half of 2023. Milei swept to office late that year with a mandate to reverse the country’s economic decline brought about by years of reckless borrowing.
Click to expand...
<mastermind>
 
Sweater of AV said:
Madcan, those statements were clearly based on the numbers in the OP. Here, let me show you how to read:



If you or TS have updated or different numbers then that's great. Jumping into the thread like a crazed donkey to scream "lol liberal" is a sign that your brain is fried.

Frankly, I just hope you've enrolled in an English class instead of spending your days playing video games.

Concession accepted. Stay close to your father.

dog-petting.gif
Click to expand...

The numbers are different and, as @Madmick pointed out, lower.

Milei has notably improved Argentina.
 
Madmick said:
LOL, you bloviating, ignorant nitwit, you helpless child wandering into a movie theater, we went over the figures you're citing in previous threads. Those figures are from an independent watchdog outfit within a university, albeit a highly trusted one, not the government itself, and the figures jumped early in Milei's tenure, as the OP explicitly stated: ..."with the country’s poverty rate jumping to 53% in the first half of 2024." We're talking about today. Although I did misremember them by a few points. He inherited a rate of 49.5%, not 47%!

From my post on Nov-22-2024:

As Leo subsequently posted:

<mastermind>
Click to expand...

This is quite a meltdown.

<36>

I'm glad you lost your shit in previous threads as well, but I don't care.

Madmick said:
Although I did misremember them by a few points.
Click to expand...

That certainly sounds like you. The concessions keep rolling in.

Good girl.

dog-petting.gif
 
Sweater of AV said:
This is quite a meltdown.

<36>

I'm glad you lost your shit in previous threads as well, but I don't care.



That certainly sounds like you. The concessions keep rolling in.

Good girl.

dog-petting.gif
Click to expand...
Let me show you how it's done...

Concession accepted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Economy Consumers Sound Alarm on Trump Economy: Expectations Reach Recession Level
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
Rod1
Rod1
Arkain2K
International Argentina seizes large arsenal of Nazi weapons, Hitler-era memorabilia
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Arkain2K
Arkain2K

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,705
Messages
57,113,190
Members
175,546
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top