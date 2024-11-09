Predicting 309 Custom shorts

So with Jones shorts being revealed, we should be expecting shorts for at least Miocic, if not both Charles and Chandler too.



What do you think they will be? Here's my ideas



- Stipe: Something like Cro Cop's, but maybe with blue instead of black (to be red white and blue for USA/Croatia), so one side is the red and white chequers, the other is blue.



- Charles: I would say something green with gold lions on? But now Jones has lions on his, I'm not too sure, as they'll want to make them distinctive. Maybe just shorts with the Brazil flag on? (like the entirety of the shorts is the brazil flag)



- Chandler: Probably similar to Oliveira, but with the USA flag over his shorts (not like Gaethje), Chandlers will be the actual flag colours. if not this, then maybe a bit like Colossus skin from X-men, to represent Iron?



What do you think?