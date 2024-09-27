Pre Zuffa Era champions that beat 2024 champions

Thought of this idea from reading the Ortiz vs Shamrock thread when I saw someone trashing prime Ortiz.

I feel pretty strongly that Ortiz from the Pre Zuffa era would beat Poatan.

Anyone else got a pick from a champion in the UFC or ant other organization from 2000 or earlier that would beat their 2024 division champion counterpart?
 
Dave Menne would be UFC's Anatoly Malhkin, book it
 
Tito cant beat Chuck but he can beat Poatan? Hm.
 
I saw Izzy wrestle Potan around. There's a good chance prime Tito could double leg Potan and smash Potan unconscious.
 
Latest posts

