Pre Zuffa Era champions that beat 2024 champions

NoBiasJustMMA
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2010
- Messages
- 37,194
- Reaction score
- 10,542
Thought of this idea from reading the Ortiz vs Shamrock thread when I saw someone trashing prime Ortiz.
I feel pretty strongly that Ortiz from the Pre Zuffa era would beat Poatan.
Anyone else got a pick from a champion in the UFC or ant other organization from 2000 or earlier that would beat their 2024 division champion counterpart?
I feel pretty strongly that Ortiz from the Pre Zuffa era would beat Poatan.
Anyone else got a pick from a champion in the UFC or ant other organization from 2000 or earlier that would beat their 2024 division champion counterpart?