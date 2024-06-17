Pre-fight discussion UFC Saudi Arabia: Whitaker v. Aliskerov Sat. June 22 Prelims 12PM ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main 3PM ET ABC & ESPN+

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 29,359
- Reaction score
- 77,237
This Saturday it's a fun card headlined by Robert Whitaker versus Ikram Aliskerov: UFC on ABC 6, also known at UFC Saudi Arabia. Don't forget the earlier than usual start time: 12pm ET. What are your thoughts on the card? Predictions, breakdowns, fights you're anticipating? We'll be here all week leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Enjoy!
Date/Time: Saturday 06.22.2024 at 12:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
Preliminary Card: ESPN, ESPN+
Name: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov
Also Known As: UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11
JUN 22, 2024KINGDOM ARENA, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
Main Card ABC/ESPN+ 3:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 12:00 PM ET
MAIN EVENT: MIDDLEWEIGHT
Keith and Ben preview the rapidly shrinking UFC on ABC 6, also known as UFC Saudi Arabia, with detailed predictions and picks for all 12—oops, all 11—fights. Side topics include a proposal for a mini-luchador style MMA promotion, Fedor Emelianenko and Dana White finally finding common ground, and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Falling Upwards
6:50 Long Xiao (26-7) vs. Chang Ho Lee (9-1)
15:56 Sedriques Dumas (9-2) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-9)
23:02 Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-6)
28:55 Kyung Ho Kang (19-10) vs. Muin Gafurov (18-6)
41:32 Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1-1) vs. Nicolas Dalby (23-4-1)
53:29 Nasrat Haqparast (16-5) vs. Jared Gordon (20-6, 1 NC)
1:09:09 Sharabutdin Magomedov (12-0) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (38-9, 1 NC)
1:23:06 Johnny Walker (21-8, 1 NC) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (19-7)
1:35:08 Kelvin Gastelum (18-9, 1 NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-4)
1:49:09 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (37-10)
2:00:58 Robert Whittaker (25-7) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (15-1)
2:18:10 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts#UFCSaudiArabia
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
Date/Time: Saturday 06.22.2024 at 12:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
Preliminary Card: ESPN, ESPN+
Name: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov
Also Known As: UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11
UFC ON ABC 6 - WHITTAKER VS. ALISKEROVUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 22, 2024
Main Card ABC/ESPN+ 3:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 12:00 PM ET
25-7-0
15-1-0
MAIN EVENT: MIDDLEWEIGHT
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|11
Sergei
Pavlovich
18-2-0
Heavyweight
Alexander
Volkov
37-10-0
|10
Kelvin
Gastelum
18-9-0
Welterweight
Daniel
Rodriguez
17-4-0
|9
|Muhammadjon
Naimov
11-2-0
|Featherweight
|Unknown
Fighter
--
|8
|Johnny
Walker
21-8-0
|Light Heavyweight
|Volkan
Oezdemir
19-7-0
|7
|Sharabutdin
Magomedov
12-0-0
|Middleweight
|Joilton
Lutterbach
38-9-0
|6
|Nasrat
Haqparast
16-5-0
|Lightweight
|Jared
Gordon
20-6-0
|5
|Rinat
Fakhretdinov
21-1-1
|Welterweight
|Nicolas
Dalby
23-4-1
|4
|Kyung
Ho Kang
19-10-0
|Bantamweight
|Muin
Gafurov
18-6-0
|3
|Magomed
Gadzhiyasulov
8-0-0
|Light Heavyweight
|Brendson
Ribeiro
15-6-0
|2
|Sedriques
Dumas
9-2-0
|Middleweight
|Denis
Tiuliulin
10-9-0
|1
|Long
Xiao
26-7-0
|Bantamweight
|Chang
Ho Lee
9-1-0
Keith and Ben preview the rapidly shrinking UFC on ABC 6, also known as UFC Saudi Arabia, with detailed predictions and picks for all 12—oops, all 11—fights. Side topics include a proposal for a mini-luchador style MMA promotion, Fedor Emelianenko and Dana White finally finding common ground, and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: Falling Upwards
6:50 Long Xiao (26-7) vs. Chang Ho Lee (9-1)
15:56 Sedriques Dumas (9-2) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-9)
23:02 Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-6)
28:55 Kyung Ho Kang (19-10) vs. Muin Gafurov (18-6)
41:32 Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1-1) vs. Nicolas Dalby (23-4-1)
53:29 Nasrat Haqparast (16-5) vs. Jared Gordon (20-6, 1 NC)
1:09:09 Sharabutdin Magomedov (12-0) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (38-9, 1 NC)
1:23:06 Johnny Walker (21-8, 1 NC) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (19-7)
1:35:08 Kelvin Gastelum (18-9, 1 NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-4)
1:49:09 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (37-10)
2:00:58 Robert Whittaker (25-7) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (15-1)
2:18:10 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts#UFCSaudiArabia
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com