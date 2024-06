Pre-fight discussion UFC Saudi Arabia: Whitaker v. Aliskerov Sat. June 22 Prelims 12PM ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main 3PM ET ABC & ESPN+

UFC ON ABC 6 - WHITTAKER VS. ALISKEROV​

Main Card ABC/ESPN+ 3:00 PM ET

Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 12:00 PM ET

​





MAIN EVENT: MIDDLEWEIGHT

​

This Saturday it's a fun card headlined by Robert Whitaker versus Ikram Aliskerov: UFC on ABC 6, also known at UFC Saudi Arabia. Don't forget the earlier than usual start time: 12pm ET. What are your thoughts on the card? Predictions, breakdowns, fights you're anticipating? We'll be here all week leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Enjoy!Date/Time: Saturday 06.22.2024 at 12:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+Preliminary Card: ESPN, ESPN+Name: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. AliskerovAlso Known As: UFC Fight Night Saudi ArabiaPromotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship Ownership: EndeavorVenue: Kingdom ArenaLocation: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Enclosure: OctagonMMA Bouts: 11JUN 22, 2024KINGDOM ARENA, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIAKeith and Ben preview the rapidly shrinking UFC on ABC 6, also known as UFC Saudi Arabia, with detailed predictions and picks for all 12—oops, all 11—fights. Side topics include a proposal for a mini-luchador style MMA promotion, Fedor Emelianenko and Dana White finally finding common ground, and, of course, Bo Nickal. 0:00 Intro: Falling Upwards 6:50 Long Xiao (26-7) vs. Chang Ho Lee (9-1) 15:56 Sedriques Dumas (9-2) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-9) 23:02 Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-6) 28:55 Kyung Ho Kang (19-10) vs. Muin Gafurov (18-6) 41:32 Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1-1) vs. Nicolas Dalby (23-4-1) 53:29 Nasrat Haqparast (16-5) vs. Jared Gordon (20-6, 1 NC) 1:09:09 Sharabutdin Magomedov (12-0) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (38-9, 1 NC) 1:23:06 Johnny Walker (21-8, 1 NC) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (19-7) 1:35:08 Kelvin Gastelum (18-9, 1 NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-4) 1:49:09 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (37-10) 2:00:58 Robert Whittaker (25-7) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) 2:18:10 A quick rundown of all the picks