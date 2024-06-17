  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Pre-fight discussion UFC Saudi Arabia: Whitaker v. Aliskerov Sat. June 22 Prelims 12PM ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main 3PM ET ABC & ESPN+

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
This Saturday it's a fun card headlined by Robert Whitaker versus Ikram Aliskerov: UFC on ABC 6, also known at UFC Saudi Arabia. Don't forget the earlier than usual start time: 12pm ET. What are your thoughts on the card? Predictions, breakdowns, fights you're anticipating? We'll be here all week leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play discussion. Enjoy!


UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 06.22.2024 at 12:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ABC/ESPN+
Preliminary Card: ESPN, ESPN+
Name: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov
Also Known As: UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 11

UFC ON ABC 6 - WHITTAKER VS. ALISKEROV​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JUN 22, 2024
Saudi Arabia
KINGDOM ARENA, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

Main Card ABC/ESPN+ 3:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 12:00 PM ET

Robert 'The Reaper / Bobby Knuckles' Whittakervs

25-7-0
15-1-0​


MAIN EVENT: MIDDLEWEIGHT
MATCHFIGHTERS
11
Sergei Pavlovich

Sergei
Pavlovich
18-2-0
vs

Heavyweight
Alexander 'Drago' Volkov

Alexander
Volkov
37-10-0
10
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin
Gastelum
18-9-0
vs

Welterweight
Daniel 'D-Rod' Rodriguez

Daniel
Rodriguez
17-4-0
9Muhammadjon
Naimov
11-2-0		FeatherweightUnknown
Fighter
--
8Johnny
Walker
21-8-0		Light HeavyweightVolkan
Oezdemir
19-7-0
7Sharabutdin
Magomedov
12-0-0		MiddleweightJoilton
Lutterbach
38-9-0
6Nasrat
Haqparast
16-5-0		LightweightJared
Gordon
20-6-0
5Rinat
Fakhretdinov
21-1-1		WelterweightNicolas
Dalby
23-4-1
4Kyung
Ho Kang
19-10-0		BantamweightMuin
Gafurov
18-6-0
3Magomed
Gadzhiyasulov
8-0-0		Light HeavyweightBrendson
Ribeiro
15-6-0
2Sedriques
Dumas
9-2-0		MiddleweightDenis
Tiuliulin
10-9-0
1Long
Xiao
26-7-0		BantamweightChang
Ho Lee
9-1-0

Keith and Ben preview the rapidly shrinking UFC on ABC 6, also known as UFC Saudi Arabia, with detailed predictions and picks for all 12—oops, all 11—fights. Side topics include a proposal for a mini-luchador style MMA promotion, Fedor Emelianenko and Dana White finally finding common ground, and, of course, Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: Falling Upwards
6:50 Long Xiao (26-7) vs. Chang Ho Lee (9-1)
15:56 Sedriques Dumas (9-2) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-9)
23:02 Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-6)
28:55 Kyung Ho Kang (19-10) vs. Muin Gafurov (18-6)
41:32 Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1-1) vs. Nicolas Dalby (23-4-1)
53:29 Nasrat Haqparast (16-5) vs. Jared Gordon (20-6, 1 NC)
1:09:09 Sharabutdin Magomedov (12-0) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (38-9, 1 NC)
1:23:06 Johnny Walker (21-8, 1 NC) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (19-7)
1:35:08 Kelvin Gastelum (18-9, 1 NC) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-4)
1:49:09 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) vs. Alexander Volkov (37-10)
2:00:58 Robert Whittaker (25-7) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (15-1)
2:18:10 A quick rundown of all the picks



