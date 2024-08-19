Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Barrolho Saturday August 24 Prelims 7pm et ESPN+, Main 10pm ESPN & ESPN+

Hot on the heels of Dricus du Plessis retaining the Middleweight crown in in Sydney, Australia, the UFC returns to Vegas for Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Barrolho aka UFC on ESPN 62. Saturday August 24. This one features a Middleweight clash and always entertaining Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci at Strawweight. Also the two championship fights of this season's The Ultimate Fighter. The final TUF fighter will be announced after the Season Finale of The Ultimate Fighter which airs Tuesday 10 pm et https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...l-season-discussion-tuesdays-10pm-et.4331046/.

What are your thoughts on this free on ESPN+ card? Here's the thread to discuss your favorite fights, breakdowns and predictions. Enjoy fight week!

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho​

AUGUST 24, 2024
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Las Vegas, Nevada
US-a475dadb4ff06978c183ce83b21741c1785beee26da55853490373f5eb2ca9b0.gif


UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 08.24.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 10

Main Card
ESPN/ESPN+ 10:00 PM
Prelims ESPN+ 7:00 PM

UFC ON ESPN 62 - CANNONIER VS. BORRALHO
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 24, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES


Jared 'The Killa Gorilla' Cannoniervs
JARED CANNONIER (17-7-0)
CAIO BORRALHO (16-1-0)

MAIN EVENT MIDDLEWEIGHT

MATCH​
FIGHTERS​
10​
Angela 'Overkill' Hill

Angela
Hill
17-13-0
vs

Strawweight​
Tabatha 'Baby Shark' Ricci

Tabatha
Ricci
10-2-0
9​
Robert 'Robzilla' Valentin

Robert
Valentin
10-3-0
vs

Middleweight​
Ryan Loder

Ryan
Loder
6-1-0
8​
Kaan
Ofli
11-2-1
Featherweight​
Unknown
Fighter
--
7​
Michael
Morales
16-0-0
Welterweight​
Neil
Magny
29-11-0
6​
Middleweight​
5​
Zachary
Reese
7-1-0
Middleweight​
Jose
Medina
11-3-0
4​
Dennis
Buzukja
12-4-0
Featherweight​
Danny
Silva
9-1-0
3​
Josiane
Nunes
10-2-0
Bantamweight​
2​
Lightweight​
James
Llontop
14-3-0
1​
Cong
Wang
5-0-0
Flyweight​

Sherbros Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 62, which features a middleweight contenders' match between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho and the finals of "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 32. On a card packed with big betting favorites, there are a bunch of upset calls, including what might be the biggest underdog pick in the history of the show!Side conversations include theoretical MMA couples and their children's takedown defense, Ben trying one more time to hammer into Keith's head just how huge Texas is, and, of course, Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: A fond farewell to the U14 Rhode Island Bombers
6:52 Cong Wang (5-0) vs. Victoria Leonardo (9-5)
18:55 Viacheslav Borshchev (7-4-1) vs. James Llontop (14-3)
28:03 Josiane Nunes (10-2) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1)
38:39 Dennis Buzukja (12-4) vs. Danny Silva (9-1)
43:44 Zachary Reese (7-1) vs. Jose Medina (11-3)
52:15 Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (36-17)
1:03:47 Michael Morales (16-0) vs. Neil Magny (29-11)
1:17:24 Kaan Ofli (11-2-1) vs. Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2) or Mairon Santos (13-1)
1:20:29 Robert Valentin (10-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Loder (6-1)
1:25:50 Angela Hill (17-13) vs. Tabatha Ricci (10-2)
1:38:46 Jared Cannonier (17-7) vs. Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC)
1:54:24 A quick rundown of all the picks


Espresso said:
Who's Barrolho?
<DontBelieve1>
Click to expand...
My bad. I blame autocorrect.

Caio

Caio Borralho breaking news and and highlights for UFC on ESPN 62 fight vs. Caio Borralho, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Middleweight fighter from Brazil.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Mods..

Wtf are you doing?

1724133307635.jpeg

Necro Bump..

The fucking thread was like 3 weeks old, ffs.

So disrespectful, imo.

I don’t bitch much, but.

1724133401021.gif

Delete this..

Take the mod’s blue, and give that guy a Pink Belt, alright.

Edit.

I would literally turn in my mod card..

1724133840222.gif
 
Last edited:
