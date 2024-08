Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Barrolho Saturday August 24 Prelims 7pm et ESPN+, Main 10pm ESPN & ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho​



Hot on the heels of Dricus du Plessis retaining the Middleweight crown in in Sydney, Australia, the UFC returns to Vegas for Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Barrolho aka UFC on ESPN 62. Saturday August 24. This one features a Middleweight clash and always entertaining Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci at Strawweight. Also the two championship fights of this season's The Ultimate Fighter. The final TUF fighter will be announced after the Season Finale of The Ultimate Fighter which airs Tuesday 10 pm et https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...l-season-discussion-tuesdays-10pm-et.4331046/ What are your thoughts on this free on ESPN+ card? Here's the thread to discuss your favorite fights, breakdowns and predictions. Enjoy fight week!AUGUST 24, 2024Date/Time: Saturday 08.24.2024 at 07:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ESPNPreliminary Card: ESPN+Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship Ownership: EndeavorVenue: UFC ApexLocation: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Enclosure: OctagonMMA Bouts: 10Main CardESPN/ESPN+ 10:00 PMPrelims ESPN+ 7:00 PMUFC ON ESPN 62 - CANNONIER VS. BORRALHOAUG 24, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATESSherbros Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 62, which features a middleweight contenders' match between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho and the finals of "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 32. On a card packed with big betting favorites, there are a bunch of upset calls, including what might be the biggest underdog pick in the history of the show!Side conversations include theoretical MMA couples and their children's takedown defense, Ben trying one more time to hammer into Keith's head just how huge Texas is, and, of course, Bo Nickal. 0:00 Intro: A fond farewell to the U14 Rhode Island Bombers 6:52 Cong Wang (5-0) vs. Victoria Leonardo (9-5) 18:55 Viacheslav Borshchev (7-4-1) vs. James Llontop (14-3) 28:03 Josiane Nunes (10-2) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1) 38:39 Dennis Buzukja (12-4) vs. Danny Silva (9-1) 43:44 Zachary Reese (7-1) vs. Jose Medina (11-3) 52:15 Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (36-17) 1:03:47 Michael Morales (16-0) vs. Neil Magny (29-11) 1:17:24 Kaan Ofli (11-2-1) vs. Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2) or Mairon Santos (13-1) 1:20:29 Robert Valentin (10-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Loder (6-1) 1:25:50 Angela Hill (17-13) vs. Tabatha Ricci (10-2) 1:38:46 Jared Cannonier (17-7) vs. Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC) 1:54:24 A quick rundown of all the picks