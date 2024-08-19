Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho, Sat. 8/24, Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ESPN & ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Hot on the heels of Dricus du Plessis retaining the Middleweight crown in in Sydney, Australia, the UFC returns to Vegas for Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Barrolho aka UFC on ESPN 62. Saturday August 24. This one features a Middleweight clash and always entertaining Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci at Strawweight. Also the two championship fights of this season's The Ultimate Fighter. The final TUF fighter will be announced after the Season Finale of The Ultimate Fighter which airs Tuesday 10 pm et https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...l-season-discussion-tuesdays-10pm-et.4331046/.
What are your thoughts on this free on ESPN+ card? Here's the thread to discuss your favorite fights, breakdowns and predictions. Enjoy fight week!
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Las Vegas, Nevada
Date/Time: Saturday 08.24.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 10
Main Card
ESPN/ESPN+ 10:00 PM
Prelims ESPN+ 7:00 PM
UFC ON ESPN 62 - CANNONIER VS. BORRALHO
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 24, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
MAIN EVENT MIDDLEWEIGHT
Sherbros Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 62, which features a middleweight contenders' match between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho and the finals of "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 32. On a card packed with big betting favorites, there are a bunch of upset calls, including what might be the biggest underdog pick in the history of the show!Side conversations include theoretical MMA couples and their children's takedown defense, Ben trying one more time to hammer into Keith's head just how huge Texas is, and, of course, Bo Nickal.
0:00 Intro: A fond farewell to the U14 Rhode Island Bombers
6:52 Cong Wang (5-0) vs. Victoria Leonardo (9-5)
18:55 Viacheslav Borshchev (7-4-1) vs. James Llontop (14-3)
28:03 Josiane Nunes (10-2) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1)
38:39 Dennis Buzukja (12-4) vs. Danny Silva (9-1)
43:44 Zachary Reese (7-1) vs. Jose Medina (11-3)
52:15 Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (36-17)
1:03:47 Michael Morales (16-0) vs. Neil Magny (29-11)
1:17:24 Kaan Ofli (11-2-1) vs. Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2) or Mairon Santos (13-1)
1:20:29 Robert Valentin (10-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Loder (6-1)
1:25:50 Angela Hill (17-13) vs. Tabatha Ricci (10-2)
1:38:46 Jared Cannonier (17-7) vs. Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC)
1:54:24 A quick rundown of all the picks
MATCH
FIGHTERS
10
Angela
Hill
17-13-0
Strawweight
Tabatha
Ricci
10-2-0
9
Robert
Valentin
10-3-0
Middleweight
Ryan
Loder
6-1-0
8
Kaan
Ofli
11-2-1
Featherweight
Unknown
Fighter
--
7
Michael
Morales
16-0-0
Welterweight
Neil
Magny
29-11-0
6
Edmen
Shahbazyan
13-4-0
Middleweight
Gerald
Meerschaert
36-17-0
5
Zachary
Reese
7-1-0
Middleweight
Jose
Medina
11-3-0
4
Dennis
Buzukja
12-4-0
Featherweight
Danny
Silva
9-1-0
3
Josiane
Nunes
10-2-0
Bantamweight
Jacqueline
Cavalcanti
6-1-0
2
Viacheslav
Borshchev
7-4-1
Lightweight
James
Llontop
14-3-0
1
Cong
Wang
5-0-0
Flyweight
