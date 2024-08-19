Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho, Sat. 8/24, Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ESPN & ESPN+

Hot on the heels of Dricus du Plessis retaining the Middleweight crown in in Sydney, Australia, the UFC returns to Vegas for Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Barrolho aka UFC on ESPN 62. Saturday August 24. This one features a Middleweight clash and always entertaining Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci at Strawweight. Also the two championship fights of this season's The Ultimate Fighter. The final TUF fighter will be announced after the Season Finale of The Ultimate Fighter which airs Tuesday 10 pm et https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...l-season-discussion-tuesdays-10pm-et.4331046/.

What are your thoughts on this free on ESPN+ card? Here's the thread to discuss your favorite fights, breakdowns and predictions. Enjoy fight week!

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho​

AUGUST 24, 2024
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Las Vegas, Nevada
US-a475dadb4ff06978c183ce83b21741c1785beee26da55853490373f5eb2ca9b0.gif


UFC Fight Night


Date/Time: Saturday 08.24.2024 at 07:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 10

Main Card
ESPN/ESPN+ 10:00 PM
Prelims ESPN+ 7:00 PM

UFC ON ESPN 62 - CANNONIER VS. BORRALHO
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 24, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES


Jared 'The Killa Gorilla' Cannoniervs
JARED CANNONIER (17-7-0)
CAIO BORRALHO (16-1-0)

MAIN EVENT MIDDLEWEIGHT

MATCH​
FIGHTERS​
10​
Angela 'Overkill' Hill

Angela
Hill
17-13-0
vs

Strawweight​
Tabatha 'Baby Shark' Ricci

Tabatha
Ricci
10-2-0
9​
Robert 'Robzilla' Valentin

Robert
Valentin
10-3-0
vs

Middleweight​
Ryan Loder

Ryan
Loder
6-1-0
8​
Kaan
Ofli
11-2-1
Featherweight​
Unknown
Fighter
--
7​
Michael
Morales
16-0-0
Welterweight​
Neil
Magny
29-11-0
6​
Middleweight​
5​
Zachary
Reese
7-1-0
Middleweight​
Jose
Medina
11-3-0
4​
Dennis
Buzukja
12-4-0
Featherweight​
Danny
Silva
9-1-0
3​
Josiane
Nunes
10-2-0
Bantamweight​
2​
Lightweight​
James
Llontop
14-3-0
1​
Cong
Wang
5-0-0
Flyweight​

Sherbros Keith and Ben preview UFC on ESPN 62, which features a middleweight contenders' match between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho and the finals of "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 32. On a card packed with big betting favorites, there are a bunch of upset calls, including what might be the biggest underdog pick in the history of the show!Side conversations include theoretical MMA couples and their children's takedown defense, Ben trying one more time to hammer into Keith's head just how huge Texas is, and, of course, Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: A fond farewell to the U14 Rhode Island Bombers
6:52 Cong Wang (5-0) vs. Victoria Leonardo (9-5)
18:55 Viacheslav Borshchev (7-4-1) vs. James Llontop (14-3)
28:03 Josiane Nunes (10-2) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1)
38:39 Dennis Buzukja (12-4) vs. Danny Silva (9-1)
43:44 Zachary Reese (7-1) vs. Jose Medina (11-3)
52:15 Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (36-17)
1:03:47 Michael Morales (16-0) vs. Neil Magny (29-11)
1:17:24 Kaan Ofli (11-2-1) vs. Zygimantas Ramaska (9-2) or Mairon Santos (13-1)
1:20:29 Robert Valentin (10-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Loder (6-1)
1:25:50 Angela Hill (17-13) vs. Tabatha Ricci (10-2)
1:38:46 Jared Cannonier (17-7) vs. Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC)
1:54:24 A quick rundown of all the picks


Espresso said:
Who's Barrolho?
<DontBelieve1>
Click to expand...
My bad. I blame autocorrect.

Caio

Caio Borralho breaking news and and highlights for UFC on ESPN 62 fight vs. Caio Borralho, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Middleweight fighter from Brazil.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Just finished watching the final episode of this season's TUF. Since this card features the TUF Finals I figured I'd share my review here:

Wild episode capping off a terrific season. Including a life changing determination along with wild ups and downs for the scheduled fighters and alternates. Kudos to the guys who made it to the bout. They put on an excellent display. By the time it was over there was no doubt who won the fight. If you missed it live as I did you can stream it free in the USA on ESPN+. Or, more accurately I should say I did. If you don't live in the USA please check your local listings & providers.

The TUF finals are now set: Featherweights: Kaan Ofli (Aussie, bjj black belt) vs. Mairon Santos (23 year old Brazilian striker). Both of Team Grasso. Middleweights: Robert Valentin (charismatic Swiss guy who blew past his competition with two first round finishes) of Team Grasso vs. Ryan Loder (former D1 All-American wrestler from USA) of Team Shevchenko. These fights will take place Saturday August 24 at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho.

Last but not least. A flyweight face off of fearless females. Current Champion Alexa Grasso vs. former champ, number one contender and legend Valentina Shevchenko. They will square off live from the Sphere in Las Vegas at UFC 306 September 14 aka UFC Noche. Also known as UFC 306 - Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvii. Try saying that five times fast. Shevchenko and Grasso proved themselves professional motivated coaches throughout the season. Nice seeing them smile greet one another at the face off, knowing they are both highly competitive. Looks they they have each become friendly with one another. Mutual respect. Live on PPV at the psychedelic Sphere.

forums.sherdog.com

PBP - TUF 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Watch Party PBP & Full Season Discussion, Tuesdays 10PM ET

I rewatched that fight and it was even better the second time. Except for the knockdown and near finish in the first it was a brutal beating and more lopsided than I remember. Ziggy Mantis beat the absolute shit out of Bek the Tajik Barista.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
