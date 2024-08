Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho, Sat. 8/24, Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ESPN & ESPN+

These fights will take place Saturday August 24 at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho.

PBP - TUF 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Watch Party PBP & Full Season Discussion, Tuesdays 10PM ET I rewatched that fight and it was even better the second time. Except for the knockdown and near finish in the first it was a brutal beating and more lopsided than I remember. Ziggy Mantis beat the absolute shit out of Bek the Tajik Barista.

Just finished watching the final episode of this season's TUF. Since this card features the TUF Finals I figured I'd share my review here:Wild episode capping off a terrific season. Including a life changing determination along with wild ups and downs for the scheduled fighters and alternates. Kudos to the guys who made it to the bout. They put on an excellent display. By the time it was over there was no doubt who won the fight. If you missed it live as I did you can stream it free in the USA on ESPN+. Or, more accurately I should say I did. If you don't live in the USA please check your local listings & providers.The TUF finals are now set: Featherweights: Kaan Ofli (Aussie, bjj black belt) vs. Mairon Santos (23 year old Brazilian striker). Both of Team Grasso. Middleweights: Robert Valentin (charismatic Swiss guy who blew past his competition with two first round finishes) of Team Grasso vs. Ryan Loder (former D1 All-American wrestler from USA) of Team Shevchenko.Last but not least. A flyweight face off of fearless females. Current Champion Alexa Grasso vs. former champ, number one contender and legend Valentina Shevchenko . They will square off live from the Sphere in Las Vegas at UFC 306 September 14 aka UFC Noche. Also known as UFC 306 - Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvii. Try saying that five times fast. Shevchenko and Grasso proved themselves professional motivated coaches throughout the season. Nice seeing them smile greet one another at the face off, knowing they are both highly competitive. Looks they they have each become friendly with one another. Mutual respect. Live on PPV at the psychedelic Sphere.