Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady Saturday September 7 Prelims 4pm et Main 7pm et all on ESPN+

The UFC returns Saturday September 7 with Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady at the Apex in Las Vegas. This is the pre-fight discussion thread. The main event's a Welterweight scrap between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady who holds an an amazing record of 16-1. The Co-Main features the entertaining Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva at Flyweight. Here in this thread discuss and share your thoughts, breakdowns & predictions in a civil manner.
If there are card changes this week please post an update in this thread. Check here throughout fight week for further updates. You're welcome to join us during the Play by Play thread during the fights where we have a lot of fun. During and after the card check out the live round by round scoring featuring astute writer @JayPettryMMA.
When you see the pre-fight predictions by Shillan & @BenjaminDuffy please post it in this thread because those previews rock. Thanks all.
Enjoy fight week!
Here's another way of looking at the card:
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady September 7, 2024UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady
September 7, 2024 UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM et
Welterweight - Main Event Gilbert Burns 22-7-0 vs. Sean Brady 16-1-0
Co-Main Women's Flyweight Jessica Andrade 26-12-0 vs. Natalia Silva 17-5-1
Featherweight Steve Garcia 16-5-0 vs. Kyle Nelson 16-5-1
Flyweight Matt Schnell 16-8-0 vs. Alessandro Costa 14-4-0
Lightweight Trevor Peek 9-2-0 vs. Yanal Ashmouz 7-1-0
Lightweight Rong Zhu 25-5-0 vs. Chris Padilla 14-6-0
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM et
Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann 21-10-0 Ovince Saint Preux 27-17-0
Featherweight Isaac Dulgarian 6-1-0 vs. Brendon Marotte 8-2-0
Flyweight Felipe dos Santos 8-1-0 vs. Andre Lima 9-0-0
Featherweight Yizha 25-4-0 vs. Gabriel Santos 10-2-0
Women's Straweight Jaqueline Amorim 8-1-0 vs. Vanessa Demopoulos 11-5-0
Middleweight Andre Petroski 11-4-0 vs. Dylan Budka 7-3-0
Featherweight Zygimantas Ramaska 9-2-0 vs. Nathan Fletcher 8-1-0
