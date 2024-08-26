Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady Saturday September 7 Prelims 4pm et Main 7pm et all on ESPN+

The holliday/birthday weekend I just had was great and now I have Andrade and Burns plus my 49ers on Monday Night Football this coming weekend.

I'm going to need all the days in between to recover so I can fuck my shit up again.

I'm drinking coffee rn watching morning local fluff news show.

Apparently Adele is going to take a hiates, and the Middle Eastern food festival near me was a success.

Pretty sure I'm still drunk.