Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady Saturday September 7 Prelims 4pm et Main 7pm et all on ESPN+

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 6 85.7%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
30,761
Reaction score
82,325
The UFC returns Saturday September 7 with Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady at the Apex in Las Vegas. This is the pre-fight discussion thread. The main event's a Welterweight scrap between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady who holds an an amazing record of 16-1. The Co-Main features the entertaining Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva at Flyweight. Here in this thread discuss and share your thoughts, breakdowns & predictions in a civil manner.

If there are card changes this week please post an update in this thread. Check here throughout fight week for further updates. You're welcome to join us during the Play by Play thread during the fights where we have a lot of fun. During and after the card check out the live round by round scoring featuring astute writer @JayPettryMMA.

When you see the pre-fight predictions by Shillan & @BenjaminDuffy please post it in this thread because those previews rock. Thanks all.

Enjoy fight week!

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady September 7, 2024

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card ESPN+ 7 PM et
Prelims ESPN+ 4 PM et

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 242 - BURNS VS. BRADY​

SEP 7, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

MAIN EVENT
WELTERWEIGHT


Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns
vs

SEAN BRADY 16-1​


MATCHFIGHTERS
12
Jessica 'Bate Estaca' Andrade

Jessica
Andrade
26-12-0
vs

Flyweight
Natalia Silva

Natalia
Silva
17-5-1
11
Steve 'Mean Machine' Garcia

Steve
Garcia
16-5-0
vs

Featherweight
Kyle 'The Monster' Nelson

Kyle
Nelson
16-5-1
10Matt
Schnell
16-8-0		FlyweightAlessandro
Costa
14-4-0
9Trevor
Peek
9-2-0		LightweightYanal
Ashmoz
7-1-0
8Zhu
Rong
25-5-0		LightweightChris
Padilla
14-6-0
7Ryan
Spann
21-10-0		Light HeavyweightOvince
St. Preux
27-17-0
6Jaqueline
Amorim
8-1-0		StrawweightVanessa
Demopoulos
11-5-0
5Isaac
Dulgarian
6-1-0		FeatherweightBrendon
Marotte
8-2-0
4Felipe
dos Santos
8-1-0		FlyweightAndre
Lima
9-0-0
3Zha
Yi
25-4-0		FeatherweightGabriel
Santos
10-2-0
2Andre
Petroski
11-3-0		MiddleweightDylan
Budka
7-3-0
1Zygimantas
Ramaska
9-2-0		FeatherweightNathan
Fletcher
8-1-0

www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 242 - Burns vs. Brady

UFC Fight Night 242 - Burns vs. Brady pits Gilbert Durinho Burns vs Sean Brady fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Sep 7, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Here's another way of looking at the card:

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady

September 7, 2024 UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV


Main Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM et

Welterweight - Main Event Gilbert Burns 22-7-0 vs. Sean Brady 16-1-0

Co-Main Women's Flyweight Jessica Andrade 26-12-0 vs. Natalia Silva 17-5-1

Featherweight Steve Garcia 16-5-0 vs. Kyle Nelson 16-5-1

Flyweight Matt Schnell 16-8-0 vs. Alessandro Costa 14-4-0

Lightweight Trevor Peek 9-2-0 vs. Yanal Ashmouz 7-1-0

Lightweight Rong Zhu 25-5-0 vs. Chris Padilla 14-6-0


Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM et

Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann 21-10-0 Ovince Saint Preux 27-17-0

Featherweight Isaac Dulgarian 6-1-0 vs. Brendon Marotte 8-2-0

Flyweight Felipe dos Santos 8-1-0 vs. Andre Lima 9-0-0

Featherweight Yizha 25-4-0 vs. Gabriel Santos 10-2-0

Women's Straweight Jaqueline Amorim 8-1-0 vs. Vanessa Demopoulos 11-5-0

Middleweight Andre Petroski 11-4-0 vs. Dylan Budka 7-3-0

Featherweight Zygimantas Ramaska 9-2-0 vs. Nathan Fletcher 8-1-0

 
Last edited:
Anytime JBGoddess Andrade fights. I’m right in there like a dirty pair of underwear. No matter who else is fighting. That’s just gravy. She is must see tv, imo.

I’ll be back with more thoughts on the card later.

Thank you for the thread @PurpleStorm
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Anytime JBGoddess Andrade fights. I’m right in there like a dirty pair of underwear. No matter who else is fighting. That’s just gravy. She is must see tv, imo.

I’ll be back with more thoughts on the card later.

Thank you for the thread @PurpleStorm
Click to expand...
Agree about Jessica Andrade. Win or lose her fights are exciting!
 
The holliday/birthday weekend I just had was great and now I have Andrade and Burns plus my 49ers on Monday Night Football this coming weekend.
I'm going to need all the days in between to recover so I can fuck my shit up again.
I'm drinking coffee rn watching morning local fluff news show.
Apparently Adele is going to take a hiates, and the Middle Eastern food festival near me was a success.
Pretty sure I'm still drunk.
 
Last edited:
A weekend without fights sucks. Thank goodness for the contender series I need some fights ASAP! Looking forward to this weekend card. Too bad it's at the apex.

Thinking Brady wins a decision think his grappling will be too much. I always like a peek fight. Same with schnell. Hopefully this card delivers like the last one with the fight nerd. Now that was an amazing card
 
Your Salad said:
The holliday/birthday weekend I just had was great and now I have Andrade and Burns plus my 49ers on Monday Night Football this coming weekend.
I'm going to need all the days in between to recover so I can fuck my shit up again.
I'm drinking coffee rn watching morning local fluff news show.
Apparently Adele is going to take a hiates, and the Middle Eastern food festival near me was a success.
Pretty sure I'm still drunk.
Click to expand...
It sounds like a good birthday bash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 58 Perez vs. Taira June 15 Prelims at 4pm ET ESPN+
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
WaylonMercy5150
WaylonMercy5150
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunes Vs. Cortez Sat. July 13 Prelims 7pm et Main 20pm et ESPN/ESPN+
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Hardkore
Hardkore

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,473
Messages
56,126,323
Members
175,075
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top