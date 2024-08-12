Pre-fight discussion UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Sat. Aug. 17 early prelims 6:30pm et ESPN +, prelims 8pm et ESPN/ESPN+, main 10pm et PPV

PurpleStorm
Big card this weekend! UFC 305 features a tremendous middleweight title fight along with great Australian & other talent. It's UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya and this is the pre-fight discussion.
Main Card PPV 10pm et Buy PPV
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 8PM et
Early Prelims ESPN+ 6:30 PM et
Date/Time: Saturday 08.17.2024 at 06:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: RAC Arena
Location: Perth, Western Australia
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
AUG 17, 2024RAC ARENA, PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN AUG 12, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC 305, which takes place on Saturday in Perth, Western Australia, and features a sensational middleweight title bout atop a card stacked with some of the best fighting talent Oceania has to offer. Side topics include adult film work as a springboard to fighting, misinformation and the art of war in cross-country running, historical "other sibling" matchups in MMA (of which Ben misses an obvious one), and, of course, Bo Nickal.
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!
0:00 Intro
5:09 Stewart Nicoll (8-0) vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (10-2)
14:11 Kenan Song (21-8) vs. Ricky Glenn (22-8-2)
21:34 Tom Nolan (7-1) vs. Alex Reyes (13-4)
32:58 Jack Jenkins (12-3) vs. Herbert Burns (11-5)
42:41 Casey O'Neill (9-2) vs. Luana Santos (8-1)
51:56 Joshua Culibao (11-3-1) vs. Ricardo Ramos (16-6)
1:00:39 Junior Tafa (5-2) vs. Valter Walker (11-1)
1:11:28 Jingliang Li (19-8) vs. Carlos Prates (19-6)
1:22:08 Tai Tuivasa (14-7) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5)
1:34:51 Mateusz Gamrot (24-2) vs. Dan Hooker (23-12)
1:47:15 Kai Kara-France (24-11) vs. Steve Erceg (12-2)
2:02:29 Dricus Du Plessis (21-2) vs. Israel Adesanya (24-3)
2:29:27 A quick rundown of all the picks
