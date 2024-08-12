Pre-fight discussion UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Sat. Aug. 17 early prelims 6:30pm et ESPN +, prelims 8pm et ESPN/ESPN+, main 10pm et PPV

I think there are going to be a LOT of finishes on this card.

Taking a look at the matchups....they've really given the Aussies and Kiwis maximum chance to look good and get a fast stoppage win in front of a local patriotic-to-all-Antipodean-fighters crowd.



Regarding Tapology picks, I would say that there'll be a lot of 10/12's, 11/12's and maybe someone will even get a perfect 12/12 Tapology picks. Certainly this card looks easier to make accurate picks on that most PPV cards.



Let's hope for some exciting finishes! Maybe some of the fights will even get into the 2nd round!!