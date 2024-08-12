Pre-fight discussion UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Sat. Aug. 17 early prelims 6:30pm et ESPN +, prelims 8pm et ESPN/ESPN+, main 10pm et PPV

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 4 66.7%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purphei
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
30,318
Reaction score
80,838
Big card this weekend! UFC 305 features a tremendous middleweight title fight along with great Australian & other talent. It's UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya and this is the pre-fight discussion.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya​

August 17, 2024​

RAC Arena (AUS), Perth, Australia
Main Card PPV 10pm et Buy PPV
Prelims ESPN/ESPN+ 8PM et
Early Prelims ESPN+ 6:30 PM et

UFC 305


Date/Time: Saturday 08.17.2024 at 06:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: RAC Arena
Location: Perth, Western Australia
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12

UFC 305 - DU PLESSIS VS. ADESANYA​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
AUG 17, 2024
Australia
RAC ARENA, PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS. ADESANYA SATURDAY AT 10 ET ON ESPN+. ORDER NOW!

DRICUS DU PLESSIS (21-2-0)
ISRAEL ADESANYA (24-3-0)

Dricus 'Stillknocks' Du Plessisvs

MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT
MIDDLEWEIGHT
UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS. ADESANYA SATURDAY AT 10 ET ON ESPN+. ORDER NOW!
MATCH​
FIGHTERS​
11​
Kai 'Don't Blink' Kara-France

Kai
Kara-France
24-11-0
vs

Flyweight​
Steve 'Astro Boy' Erceg

Steve
Erceg
12-2-0
10​
Mateusz 'Gamer' Gamrot

Mateusz
Gamrot
24-2-0
vs

Lightweight​
Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker

Dan
Hooker
23-12-0
9​
Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa

Tai
Tuivasa
14-7-0
vs

Heavyweight​
8​
Jingliang 'The Leech' Li

Jingliang
Li
19-8-0
vs

Welterweight​
Carlos 'The Nightmare' Prates

Carlos
Prates
19-6-0
7​
Junior
Tafa
5-2-0
Heavyweight​
Valter
Walker
11-1-0
6​
Joshua
Culibao
11-3-1
Featherweight​
Ricardo
Ramos
16-6-0
5​
Casey
O'Neill
9-2-0
Flyweight​
Luana
Santos
8-1-0
4​
Jack
Jenkins
12-3-0
Featherweight​
Herbert
Burns
11-5-0
3​
Tom
Nolan
7-1-0
Lightweight​
Alex
Reyes
13-4-0
2​
Kenan
Song
21-8-0
Welterweight​
Ricky
Glenn
22-8-2
1​
Flyweight​

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 305 Preview​

FacebookTwitterReddit0Email

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN AUG 12, 2024 COMMENTS

Keith and Ben preview UFC 305, which takes place on Saturday in Perth, Western Australia, and features a sensational middleweight title bout atop a card stacked with some of the best fighting talent Oceania has to offer. Side topics include adult film work as a springboard to fighting, misinformation and the art of war in cross-country running, historical "other sibling" matchups in MMA (of which Ben misses an obvious one), and, of course, Bo Nickal.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

0:00 Intro
5:09 Stewart Nicoll (8-0) vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (10-2)
14:11 Kenan Song (21-8) vs. Ricky Glenn (22-8-2)
21:34 Tom Nolan (7-1) vs. Alex Reyes (13-4)
32:58 Jack Jenkins (12-3) vs. Herbert Burns (11-5)
42:41 Casey O'Neill (9-2) vs. Luana Santos (8-1)
51:56 Joshua Culibao (11-3-1) vs. Ricardo Ramos (16-6)
1:00:39 Junior Tafa (5-2) vs. Valter Walker (11-1)
1:11:28 Jingliang Li (19-8) vs. Carlos Prates (19-6)
1:22:08 Tai Tuivasa (14-7) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5)
1:34:51 Mateusz Gamrot (24-2) vs. Dan Hooker (23-12)
1:47:15 Kai Kara-France (24-11) vs. Steve Erceg (12-2)
2:02:29 Dricus Du Plessis (21-2) vs. Israel Adesanya (24-3)
2:29:27 A quick rundown of all the picks



Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oUPrfY...
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog

Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog #UFC305

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997. More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
 
I think there are going to be a LOT of finishes on this card.
Taking a look at the matchups....they've really given the Aussies and Kiwis maximum chance to look good and get a fast stoppage win in front of a local patriotic-to-all-Antipodean-fighters crowd.

Regarding Tapology picks, I would say that there'll be a lot of 10/12's, 11/12's and maybe someone will even get a perfect 12/12 Tapology picks. Certainly this card looks easier to make accurate picks on that most PPV cards.

Let's hope for some exciting finishes! Maybe some of the fights will even get into the 2nd round!!
 
Doughie99 said:
I think there are going to be a LOT of finishes on this card.
Taking a look at the matchups....they've really given the Aussies and Kiwis maximum chance to look good and get a fast stoppage win in front of a local patriotic-to-all-Antipodean-fighters crowd.

Regarding Tapology picks, I would say that there'll be a lot of 10/12's, 11/12's and maybe someone will even get a perfect 12/12 Tapology picks. Certainly this card looks easier to make accurate picks on that most PPV cards.

Let's hope for some exciting finishes! Maybe some of the fights will even get into the 2nd round!!
Click to expand...
Interesting. Should be a great crowd in Perth, Australia. Agree there will be some spectacular finishes. Enjoy the fights @Doughie99.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
6K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 Sat. March 9 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET PPV
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
5K
Hotora86
Hotora86
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 302 Makhachev v. Poirier Sat. June 1 early prelims 6:15pm et espn+, prelims espn 2 & espn+ 8pm et, main ppv 10pm et
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Ladder Master
Ladder Master
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 Sat. July 27 Early Prelims 6pm et ESPN+, Prelims 8pm et ESPN2/ESPN+, Main 10pm et PPV
4 5 6
Replies
116
Views
3K
SamboPunch
SamboPunch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,897
Messages
56,015,891
Members
175,031
Latest member
Matteo Pagnac

Share this page

Back
Top