Powerlifting Squat Program Advice for Breaking Plateaus?

Hey everyone,



I’ve been running a basic linear progression program for my squat, but I’ve hit a plateau that I just can’t seem to break. My current 1RM is 365 lbs, and I’ve been stuck here for the past two months despite consistent training and nutrition.



I’m considering switching things up with a more focused powerlifting squat program, but I’m not sure which one to try. Should I go with something like Smolov, the Cube Method, or a program with more weekly frequency like DUP (daily undulating periodization)?



Also, would it be worth incorporating variations like pause squats or front squats to help build strength and break through sticking points?



I’d love to hear what’s worked for you guys in a similar situation. Any specific tips or program recommendations for overcoming a squat plateau would be greatly appreciated!