Power Physique

5th Show 2019 (5th place at IPE Worlds Championships)



October 2021: Blue Belt in No-Gi BJJ

December 2022: Purple Belt in No-Gi BJJ

I recently started college and I join an Olympic Lifting gym to improve my strength and explosiveness. I am not doing any martial arts at moment because both of the gym if was going to closed their doors (Muay thai and Boxing, some wrestling too).I am 3-0 in amateur mma and I plan to complete again once I get more time to dedicate there. At the moment my priority is to finish college and improve my lifting abilities. I love striking.This is a custom program they made for mma athletes. It consists of 4 weeks going from high reps in the first week all the way down to heavy 1 rep in the last week. Next month is based of the 1 rep numbers of the previous month.My schedule is in % of 1rm max but I'll post my numbers in here.23 years old5'10"170 poundsfor taking the time to read this. BTW, I'm working on my split I'll post a picture once I can do itI ended up fighting Boxing as well. 3-0 mma, 2-0 boxing. Won a jiu-jitsu beginner competition and a muay-thai advanced competition.I competed in Powerlifting in May 2014: Squat 336#, Bench 264.5#, Deadlift 452.5# Total 1,053# @ 186# bodyweightRight now, my PRs are Squat 365#, Bench 275#, Deadlift 515# Total 1,155# @ 185# bodyweightI am currently training for a Men's Physique competition on May 17, 2015. I have an online coach for my Diet and Training, and I watch youtube videos to practice the posing.I am in a bulking phase for the next 4-5 weeks, we hope to hit 190# bodyweight and gain some size. Then, we diet down to 170-175lbs to get as lean as possible while maintaining strength and size.I might open a Diet log shortly as well.Placed 6 out of 13 at my first Men's Physique comp, had a really good time. I also competed in Powerlitfing for a second time shortly after, 1,155# total with a 500 deadlit # which was my goal.I now train for Men's Physique with the intent of competing again maybe in a natural federation next time. I'm life time natty; nothing against roids, but I'd place better against other natties...Recap of Athletic Achievements thus far:3-0 (2009-2012)2-0 (2013)1st Meet 2014 (336/264.5/452 for a 1,052.5 lbs total at 186 lbs bodyweight)2nd Meet 2015 (364/281/501 for a 1,145 lbs total at 187.6 lbs bodyweight)3rd Meet 2017 (386/298/507 for a 1,191 lbs total at 182.5 lbs bodyweight)1st show 2015 (6th place)2nd show 2017(2nd place open, 4th place pro)3rd show 2017 (1st place Pro Nationals, & 3rd place pro bodybuilding)4th show 2019 (2nd place Pro Nationals)