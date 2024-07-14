post a new poem.

UPSIDE IN

I'll do one right here...right now.
I'll show the world how...to live free or die young...spring has sprung...chemicals in our lungs.
Slide backwards and forwards to slip the punch and evade the blow, the lights go out so enjoy the show.

Pop pop fizz fizz, the wonka bar isn't... just for little kids.
We float on borrowed time, only to face the truth in the end because the world is real...no time for pretend.
Its easy in the hardest way possible and life is a crook, tellin a man pages...wish life was an open book.

See your way through the forest and the sun will hit your face, the whole world is worried about the human race.
Face...the sky with heart in mind, try to find....a better way through tough times.

We search and search and it often seems hopeless, I appreciate where I am...at least im not homeless.
Base to base the rockets burst, all while the people...are dying of thirst.

We see it through rose colored eyes, the entire swarm searching...for their demise.
We surprise the swarm with a can of raid, laid out on the sidewalk their bodies were displayed.
Pack up your shit because I think its time to go....the world just ends in an instant...in a massive glow.

~SL

Hope this will do sir.
 
How can I respond when you blew my mind like a wind chime but yea that did it I have to admit it. Thank you sir
 
666 said:
How can I respond when you blew my mind like a wind chime but yea that did it I have to admit it. Thank you sir
Anytime sir, I do love to write.
 
When I was a baby, I had huge hands and huge feet, when I got pissed off I'd punch and kick holes in my sheets.
When I wore jeans I always had pleats, but when I wore shoes I always wore cleats.

Beats the beat drum, and gum will chew itself...been on this site too long and now I need some help lol.

~SL
Van Daz said:
When I was last considered a baby I believe it was lately around 3 years now and a nurse still calls me Taily.
 
