post a new poem.

UPSIDE IN



I'll do one right here...right now.

I'll show the world how...to live free or die young...spring has sprung...chemicals in our lungs.

Slide backwards and forwards to slip the punch and evade the blow, the lights go out so enjoy the show.



Pop pop fizz fizz, the wonka bar isn't... just for little kids.

We float on borrowed time, only to face the truth in the end because the world is real...no time for pretend.

Its easy in the hardest way possible and life is a crook, tellin a man pages...wish life was an open book.



See your way through the forest and the sun will hit your face, the whole world is worried about the human race.

Face...the sky with heart in mind, try to find....a better way through tough times.



We search and search and it often seems hopeless, I appreciate where I am...at least im not homeless.

Base to base the rockets burst, all while the people...are dying of thirst.



We see it through rose colored eyes, the entire swarm searching...for their demise.

We surprise the swarm with a can of raid, laid out on the sidewalk their bodies were displayed.

Pack up your shit because I think its time to go....the world just ends in an instant...in a massive glow.



~SL



Hope this will do sir.