When darkness falls and hope feels thin,
Remember light still dwells within.
A breath, a star, a gentle flame,
The smallest spark can call your name.

Hold on, dear heart, through night’s embrace;
Tomorrow brings another grace.

Some chatgpt sad poem, not much longer to live, i guess. diagnosed with cancer. Will miss this community, take care
 
Damn sherbro, hope it all turns alright for you, and you can fight it.
Otherwise I really hope you can spend the remaining time with loving family.
 
The community will miss you in kind should it come to that. What type and how early or late caught?
 
We are all here on borrowed time. Make the most of what you have left. When your eyes close for the final time, I pray that if you were a good human, you see the light and are embraced in it's warmth.
 
A diagnosis isn't the end unless you've been diagnosed with terminal Cancer?
 
