ryun253
Oct 25, 2005
When darkness falls and hope feels thin,
Remember light still dwells within.
A breath, a star, a gentle flame,
The smallest spark can call your name.
Hold on, dear heart, through night’s embrace;
Tomorrow brings another grace.
Some chatgpt sad poem, not much longer to live, i guess. diagnosed with cancer. Will miss this community, take care
