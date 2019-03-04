Positional training

Games within games.



Example: start in the dogfight situation, person with underhook can win by escaping (or advancing position or submitting), person with overhook can win by keeping them down for x seconds (or advancing or submitting), and just blow the whistle. Reverse the objects; person with the overhook can win by escaping, and person with the underhook can win by keeping them down or staying attached for x seconds. Repeat as desired.



Another example: start in double guard situation, both players have control of each others legs; first person to retract their legs while maintaining grip on the others to come up on top (or get a submission) wins.



Another: start in the double leg situation, attacker is around the legs, counter-attacker is sat to the hips with a chestwrap or wizzer and post; attacker wins if they keep them down for x seconds (or advance or submit), counter-attacker wins if they escape or reverse or submit.



Imagine any position - 50/50, saddle, leg ride, half guard, against the cage, you name it - and you can imagine 'scoring' criteria based on what each player wants to do in each situation; imagine criteria tailored towards *emphasizing* or *selecting* for what tactics or areas of performance you want to optimize for in training.