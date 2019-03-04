  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Positional training

thugpoet

thugpoet

The Dredd Wolf
@Brown
Joined
Sep 9, 2009
Messages
2,841
Reaction score
285
It seems the best guys are using a ton of positional of positional training to get better.

How do you structure an effective positional training protocol?
 
thugpoet said:
It seems the best guys are using a ton of positional of positional training to get better.

How do you structure an effective positional training protocol?
Click to expand...

We do something almost every class.
So we do the normal thing where we go warm ups then a few techniques.

Then we go back to the wall, and three to five people will be put on the mat on the bottom, and the line feeds each person. We start in a certain position, usually from whatever technique we were working that day. Usually guy in the bottom has to sweep or submit, guy on top pass (or possibly submit). So it can be closed guard or a specific open guard, and sometimes we'll start from the back, rarely from mount.

My coach is Brazilian and calls it spexifix training.
 
One of the big advantages of positional is that it lets you focus on the area your working on and get some flight time.

Say your working DLR, a 10 minute open roll could well see only seconds of DLR whereas with positional you get 10 minutes.
 
What I used to do was first I would drill techniques I wanted to work on. Then I would rounds from positions I wanted to work. So say 3 minutes being on de la riva bottom (reset when we stabilize in a different guard or I get passed). Odd rounds we would do what I wanted, even what the other guy wanted. I would also started from places like say a locked in berimbolo or a dogfight or half with underhook already in.
 
Its the intermediary between drilling and sparring - so fit it into class between drilling and sparring in a position relevant to what was being worked on.
 
mattemate said:
We do something almost every class.
So we do the normal thing where we go warm ups then a few techniques.

Then we go back to the wall, and three to five people will be put on the mat on the bottom, and the line feeds each person. We start in a certain position, usually from whatever technique we were working that day. Usually guy in the bottom has to sweep or submit, guy on top pass (or possibly submit). So it can be closed guard or a specific open guard, and sometimes we'll start from the back, rarely from mount.

My coach is Brazilian and calls it spexifix training.
Click to expand...
It's a pretty common thing, we do it in our club. I don't like it that much. Especially with the winner stays variant it seems to encourage winning over trying new things.
 
to me best way is whatever we are working that day force the position in rolling if were trying to work half guard as soon as the guy escapes or sweeps go back you get 4 tries then after the 4th pass or sweep the next guy gets his shot unless it goes longer than 10 mins
 
yetanother said:
It's a pretty common thing, we do it in our club. I don't like it that much. Especially with the winner stays variant it seems to encourage winning over trying new things.
Click to expand...

I like the variant where each person gets a number and then you stay in for x minutes, win or lose.
 
JagRoss said:
I like the variant where each person gets a number and then you stay in for x minutes, win or lose.
Click to expand...
They stay in till you loose is cool for the trying to dispatch as many people as you can while getting exhausted (your opponents tend to be fresher and usually you have to explode to finish sweeps which is tiring).
I like the pair up and you have X minutes to do stuff from your position better for skill development.
 
Once you are out of said position do you start over or do you go till you get a sub
 
thugpoet said:
Once you are out of said position do you start over or do you go till you get a sub
Click to expand...
Depends on what your coach tells you to do.

In my gym the rules are usually pretty simple:

The guy play on the bottom is tasked to sweep or submit (if they start by playing guard) or escape (if they start in the bottom mount or side control).

The guy on top is tasked to pass if they are on guard or to maintain position if they are on top dominant positions.
 
thugpoet said:
Once you are out of said position do you start over or do you go till you get a sub
Click to expand...
Depends on the sort of positional sparring you want to do.
When planning my own training session with a friend I used to reset when we changed position to something entirely different. When switching to a connected guard we often kept going (like reverse half from a half underhook) or if we where doing some cool attack we would finish it.
 
Games within games.

Example: start in the dogfight situation, person with underhook can win by escaping (or advancing position or submitting), person with overhook can win by keeping them down for x seconds (or advancing or submitting), and just blow the whistle. Reverse the objects; person with the overhook can win by escaping, and person with the underhook can win by keeping them down or staying attached for x seconds. Repeat as desired.

Another example: start in double guard situation, both players have control of each others legs; first person to retract their legs while maintaining grip on the others to come up on top (or get a submission) wins.

Another: start in the double leg situation, attacker is around the legs, counter-attacker is sat to the hips with a chestwrap or wizzer and post; attacker wins if they keep them down for x seconds (or advance or submit), counter-attacker wins if they escape or reverse or submit.

Imagine any position - 50/50, saddle, leg ride, half guard, against the cage, you name it - and you can imagine 'scoring' criteria based on what each player wants to do in each situation; imagine criteria tailored towards *emphasizing* or *selecting* for what tactics or areas of performance you want to optimize for in training.
 
Last edited:
rmongler said:
Games within games.

Example: start in the dogfight situation, person with underhook can win by escaping (or reversing or submitting), person with overhook can win by keeping them down for x seconds (or passing or submitting), and just let it go. Reverse the objects; person with the overhook can win by escaping, and person with the underhook can win by keeping them down or staying attached. Repeat as needed.

Another example: start in double guard situation, both players have control of each others legs; first person to retract their legs while maintaining grip on the others to come up on top (or get a submission) wins.

Another: start in the double leg situation, attacker is around the legs, counter-attacker is sat to the hips with a chestwrap or wizzer and post; attacker wins if they keep them down for x seconds (or pass or submit), counter-attacker wins if they escape or reverse or submit.

Imagine any position - 50/50, saddle, leg ride, half guard, you name it - and you can imagine 'scoring' criteria based on what each player wants to do in each situation; imagine criteria tailored towards *emphasizing* or *selecting* for what tactics or areas of performance you want to optimize for in training.
Click to expand...
Really like the double leg position one
 
you can do this for positional drilling or technique drilling, but sometimes we start rolling and once you use a sweep (or get a submission) then you can't use it anymore. it just forces you to try new things and get out of comfort zone. obviously there are times when you drill something over and over, but the "one and done" drill can expand your horizon
 
tekkenfan said:
to me best way is whatever we are working that day force the position in rolling if were trying to work half guard as soon as the guy escapes or sweeps go back you get 4 tries then after the 4th pass or sweep the next guy gets his shot unless it goes longer than 10 mins
Click to expand...
We do the same thing. We also mix up the lines so you get more attempts and get to practice with different people. Everyone get a chance to be on bottom a couple of times, regardless of if they win or lose
 
DarthPenguin said:
We do the same thing. We also mix up the lines so you get more attempts and get to practice with different people. Everyone get a chance to be on bottom a couple of times, regardless of if they win or lose
Click to expand...


lines?
 
I can only tell you what I did, but it got me to a pretty decent level through purple and brown belt.

Basically, me and another good guy would meet up, we'd each have some moves in mind that we wanted to work on. We'd drill those for a little while with no resistance, then we'd start adding resistance in the positions we were working until we were basically doing 100% positional sparring. The key to making it work was having a good training partner, and doing a lot of work off the mat so you have a clear idea of what you wanted to work on. And not letting the positional sparring just turn instantly into rolling.
 
Positional flow drills. Tons of them online.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,822
Messages
56,796,226
Members
175,415
Latest member
eladnonnac

Share this page

Back
Top