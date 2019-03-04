It seems the best guys are using a ton of positional of positional training to get better.
How do you structure an effective positional training protocol?
It's a pretty common thing, we do it in our club. I don't like it that much. Especially with the winner stays variant it seems to encourage winning over trying new things.We do something almost every class.
So we do the normal thing where we go warm ups then a few techniques.
Then we go back to the wall, and three to five people will be put on the mat on the bottom, and the line feeds each person. We start in a certain position, usually from whatever technique we were working that day. Usually guy in the bottom has to sweep or submit, guy on top pass (or possibly submit). So it can be closed guard or a specific open guard, and sometimes we'll start from the back, rarely from mount.
My coach is Brazilian and calls it spexifix training.
They stay in till you loose is cool for the trying to dispatch as many people as you can while getting exhausted (your opponents tend to be fresher and usually you have to explode to finish sweeps which is tiring).I like the variant where each person gets a number and then you stay in for x minutes, win or lose.
Depends on what your coach tells you to do.Once you are out of said position do you start over or do you go till you get a sub
Really like the double leg position oneGames within games.
Example: start in the dogfight situation, person with underhook can win by escaping (or reversing or submitting), person with overhook can win by keeping them down for x seconds (or passing or submitting), and just let it go. Reverse the objects; person with the overhook can win by escaping, and person with the underhook can win by keeping them down or staying attached. Repeat as needed.
Another example: start in double guard situation, both players have control of each others legs; first person to retract their legs while maintaining grip on the others to come up on top (or get a submission) wins.
Another: start in the double leg situation, attacker is around the legs, counter-attacker is sat to the hips with a chestwrap or wizzer and post; attacker wins if they keep them down for x seconds (or pass or submit), counter-attacker wins if they escape or reverse or submit.
Imagine any position - 50/50, saddle, leg ride, half guard, you name it - and you can imagine 'scoring' criteria based on what each player wants to do in each situation; imagine criteria tailored towards *emphasizing* or *selecting* for what tactics or areas of performance you want to optimize for in training.
We do the same thing. We also mix up the lines so you get more attempts and get to practice with different people. Everyone get a chance to be on bottom a couple of times, regardless of if they win or loseto me best way is whatever we are working that day force the position in rolling if were trying to work half guard as soon as the guy escapes or sweeps go back you get 4 tries then after the 4th pass or sweep the next guy gets his shot unless it goes longer than 10 mins
Sorry wasn’t clear : we have multiple people start on the mat with lines at each person with people then taking turnslines?