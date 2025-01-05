Law Pornhub blocked in your state?

It is in mine.

I dont look at porn as often as I used to, but if I see a hot girl on some social shit, I typically google their name_porn. If I dont see that I do the same thing but replace porn with naked.

Just tried to look up someone and got a notice on the site listed in title. It's not the only one either and my state, Florida, is among 16 states that started this on Jan 1st.

You are now required to submit info to confirm age. Fuck that. VPNs shot up in usage apparently, but I dont want one on my phone.

This is not a move I like. To me, porn is something I'd have and not need rather than need it and not have it.
 
To late, damage is done. They need to outlaw that shit everywhere. Gonna have an Onlyfans prostitute as president in a decade max. Rome rolling down hill with a rocket strapped to its back.
 
No but i bet all the more obscure porn sites are happy now that they can draw from a new potential userbase.
 
Welcome to Christian Sharia, enjoy your stay
 
Still haven't figured out what porn is, I type that in and I'll I got was documentary on step sibling relationships, some girl being interviewed by someone from the British Broadcasting Corp. or
some girl telling her landlord she doesn't have the money to pay the rent.
 
