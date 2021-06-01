Crime Police Brutality?

Smokes

Smokes

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 15, 2018
Messages
13,098
Reaction score
13,943
Not sure if this is brutality or not.



Don't look like she arrested the lady after hitting her.
 
Smokes said:
Not sure if this is brutality or not.



Don't look like she arrested the lady after hitting her.
Click to expand...


Are you talking about the female who tried to punch the cop?

That insane person is lucky she didn’t get justifiably shot.
 
I saw this before. People were saying she was private security.
 
You can’t see why she hits the dude but she hit the female that tried to punch her. And this isn’t US so I don’t know what they would be allowed to do. Here, it’s on the iffy side of ok. Punching someone in the face is considered a high level of force so it has to be justified.
 
No idea what is going on here. Id say she may be justified in punching the lady that swung at her, no context to the rest of it.
 
Letssnuggle said:
Are you talking about the female who tried to punch the cop?

That insane person is lucky she didn’t get justifiably shot.
Click to expand...
no one takes bar gigs to shoot someone. beating up drunk people is the whole point of taking a gig like this. Guessing you have no self-defense skills and obviously never worked security for drunks.
 
blottstein said:
no one takes bar gigs to shoot someone. beating up drunk people is the whole point of taking a gig like this. Guessing you have no self-defense skills and obviously never worked security for drunks.
Click to expand...

No.

You cannot punch police officers.
 
blottstein said:
no one takes bar gigs to shoot someone. beating up drunk people is the whole point of taking a gig like this. Guessing you have no self-defense skills and obviously never worked security for drunks.
Click to expand...

No man, I worked the bar scene for a few years and I worked my ass off to avoid getting into fights and in the three or so years I worked steady bar jobs, I only had one fight. I got into between a woman that caught her man dancing with some other woman. She tried to hit him and she threw a drink on him and hit me with gin and tonic that burned like a mf. Then I had to drag her outside the bar and she spit in my face and I called her a cunt. Only time I have ever called
Anyone that. She ran screaming into the street and to the first supervisor she saw and reported me as she was being arrested for drunk in public and disorderly conduct. The sergeant asked me if I called her that and I said I did. He asked me why and I said I didn’t think “bitch” quite covered it. He laughed and said welcome to working bar jobs.
 
The only person I ever lost to in sparring when I was taking Karate for 4 years in my youth was a female. Women can bang, bros.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
Cops arrest homeowner instead of squatters
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
evansusmc2
evansusmc2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,337
Messages
56,115,336
Members
175,074
Latest member
Andycruz05

Share this page

Back
Top