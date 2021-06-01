blottstein said: no one takes bar gigs to shoot someone. beating up drunk people is the whole point of taking a gig like this. Guessing you have no self-defense skills and obviously never worked security for drunks. Click to expand...

No man, I worked the bar scene for a few years and I worked my ass off to avoid getting into fights and in the three or so years I worked steady bar jobs, I only had one fight. I got into between a woman that caught her man dancing with some other woman. She tried to hit him and she threw a drink on him and hit me with gin and tonic that burned like a mf. Then I had to drag her outside the bar and she spit in my face and I called her a cunt. Only time I have ever calledAnyone that. She ran screaming into the street and to the first supervisor she saw and reported me as she was being arrested for drunk in public and disorderly conduct. The sergeant asked me if I called her that and I said I did. He asked me why and I said I didn’t think “bitch” quite covered it. He laughed and said welcome to working bar jobs.