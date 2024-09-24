Law Police Boxing Training Death: UPDATE - ACLU Involved

I'm sure some War Room visitors are knowledgeable about boxing. Does this strike you as a real training accident, or does it sound suspicious? The Massachusetts AG appointed an independent investigator.

Boxing training suspended at Massachusetts police academy after recruit's death

The Massachusetts attorney general has named a veteran trial attorney to lead an outside investigation into the death of a state police recruit following a training exercise earlier this month
Update regarding ACLU
 
Tatra said:
I always thought this quote gave us a window into Tyson's mind and proved he was mentally weak.
<23>

There's a thousand Tyson quotes that reflect his insecurities and mental weakness. I can't see how this can be one of them.

It's one of his most insightful, imo. It highlights the difference that can exist between theory and practice. Yeah, everyone had a great sounding theory about how to stop him but it all went out the window when they experienced a punch from him.
 
That's really tragic. Kid was working at serving for something bigger than himself, and was cut short. I see the benefits of this training for police and it does seem like a tragic accident. Tough to say for sure without tape. Was there a trooper acting as ref that let a beating go on too long?
 
Tatra said:
I always thought this quote gave us a window into Tyson's mind and proved he was mentally weak.
lol... that wasn't how that quote was intended at all.

He was talking about a boxer who had a game plan against him to negate his power

People were asking me [before a fight], ‘What’s going to happen?" They were talking about his style. ‘He’s going to give you a lot of lateral movement. He’s going to move, he’s going to dance. He’s going to do this, do that.’ I said, “Everybody has a plan until they get hit.” Then, like a rat, they stop in fear and freeze.
If you’re good and your plan is working, somewhere during the duration of that, the outcome of that event you’re involved in, you’re going to get the wrath, the bad end of the stick. Let’s see how you deal with it. Normally people don’t deal with it that well.
How much can you endure, buddy? Most talkers, they can’t handle it.
wwkirk said:
I'm sure some War Room visitors are knowledgeable about boxing. Does this strike you as a real training accident, or does it sound suspicious? The Massachusetts AG appointed an independent investigator.

Boxing training suspended at Massachusetts police academy after recruit's death



It seems its time for Police Training to swap to mostly BJJ/MMA instead of boxing anyway.

Learning to quickly subdue a criminal would be far more efficient than punching the shit out of them.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
<23>

There's a thousand Tyson quotes that reflect his insecurities and mental weakness. I can't see how this can be one of them.
And this response proves you're dense. But we already knew that.

It's boxing, bro. If his gameplan went out the window simply because he got punched, that's like a swimmer forgetting how to swim once he gets wet.
 
Scerpi said:
lol... that wasn't how that quote was intended at all.

He was talking about a boxer who had a game plan against him to negate his power
But he said "everyone". That includes himself. It sounds like projection. We know Tyson was mentally weak, as he lost every time he was in with a man tough enough to give as good as they got.
 
A cop friend of mine described that the sparring at the academy can get out of hand. That is true of any sparring environment even with pros. You probably have guys at the acadamy who have minimal training room experience and don't know how to set a tone and a pace and will try to one up each other or want to test themselves.

Not saying that's what happened here, but it seems unlikely someone got knocked out for 10 minutes then died in a light spar.

My guess is they probably went harder than their experience should have allowed. I'd also guess they're going to find an underlying medical condition. I expect it's a tragic accident.
 
Tatra said:
But he said "everyone". That includes himself. It sounds like projection. We know Tyson was mentally weak, as he lost every time he was in with a man tough enough to give as good as they got.
Do you think that we'll see how mentally weak Tyson is in his Boxing fight against Jake Paul?
 
Much depends on how it was being run. Did they have on the proper safety equipment as in training headgear not the ligh weight stuff. Did they have on 16 ounce gloves. Were they told to pull off the power if someone took a hard shot. Was someone in there with to to control the action. Was he greatly over matched. Say with a bigger guy with training before this. Was this one shot and down or a series of blows. Was there a medical condition that was unknown. There are a lot of questions to get answers to before any conclusions can be made.


This type of training is common in most police training from what I have been told. I had one instructor that trained with me for a while. In his classes the instructor spared with the students when it was time for the test. That was because he could control the pace and overall contact making the test safer and over all better. According to him they had more then one instructor with training and they would take turns being the attacker on different students.

Head contact always has a danger. We lost a fighter at an amateur event. It was a tough fight and he collapsed in the ring and later died in the hospital.

Sad but over the years the odds are this will happen once at least.
 
A number of kids die in football each year. Some from a unknown medical condition. Some from heat exhaustion and some from head trauma.

All contact sports pose a risk. The object is to do everything you can to reduce that risk.

This will be the big question in this case.
 
Tatra said:
And this response proves you're dense. But we already knew that.

It's boxing, bro. If his gameplan went out the window simply because he got punched, that's like a swimmer forgetting how to swim once he gets wet.
I think he meant that the plan goes out of the window once they feel how hard he hits.
 
Tatra said:
I always thought this quote gave us a window into Tyson's mind and proved he was mentally weak.
Maybe you will like this Mike Tyson quote better.

"I'm not an athlete, don't call me an athlete. How can you compare me with Billie Jean King or Magic Johnson? They're athletes. Athletes have careers. Athletes have to prepare. At any moment, I'm ready". He went on to say, "I never liked sports. Sports are only social events. I'm a warrior, a missionary. What I do is an obsession. If I wasn't in boxing, I'd be breaking laws, that's my nature."
 
We did this type of training in the academy. I can see how it can get out of hand. My questions are who was running the training, who was punching, what safety gear was in place?

That said, it’s very necessary cause unfortunately people do try and punch you in police work. Many trainees have never been in a fight in their life and seeing how they react to being punched in the academy is a lot safer then figuring it out in the field.
 
Tatra said:
And this response proves you're dense. But we already knew that.

It's boxing, bro. If his gameplan went out the window simply because he got punched, that's like a swimmer forgetting how to swim once he gets wet.
Nice aggression. Did I hurt your feelings in another thread or something?

Also, anyone that actually saw Tyson's fights saw this exact thing happening. Since he's short, they all thought they'd keep him away with their jab and box from the outside. But one hard hook and they were scrambling and flailing around.

So it's not literally "until you get punched in the face," but more like "once you get hit by a hard punch by a once-in-a-generation power puncher." If you needed all that spelled out you might be a little dense.
 
jx820 said:
A cop friend of mine described that the sparring at the academy can get out of hand. That is true of any sparring environment even with pros. You probably have guys at the acadamy who have minimal training room experience and don't know how to set a tone and a pace and will try to one up each other or want to test themselves.

Not saying that's what happened here, but it seems unlikely someone got knocked out for 10 minutes then died in a light spar.

My guess is they probably went harder than their experience should have allowed. I'd also guess they're going to find an underlying medical condition. I expect it's a tragic accident.
Any decent trainer at a boxing gym wouldn't let sparring get the far. I've been knocked down a couple times while sparring and the trainer made me stop right away and let someone else in to spar. Dude didn't want let someone stand up right away if there was a concern they were wobbly, even if the person insisted they were fine.

I also agree, there may have been some pre-existing medical issue.
 
