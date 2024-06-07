  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Point deductions are needed asap for any eye pokes.

Watching randy brown on saturday win 29-28 after eye poking his opponent multiple times with no point deductions in a close fight.
It's time to stop fucking warning these fighters over n over n over with no real punishment.
Just auto deduct points already and maybe guys with stop pawing at there opponents
It's a joke these warnings mean absolutely fuck all

I remember and old fight where Costa nutted Uriah hall and eye poked him twice. Received nothing but some stern warnings. And hall ended up getting tkod

It's time to stop fucking around and deduct pounts for any and all eye pokes
 
Biggest hack in MMA is you literally get 2 free illegal strikes before a point deduction. Of course some fighters are too honorable to do it but I think more fighters should take advantage of this.
 
Biggest hack in MMA is you literally get 2 free illegal strikes before a point deduction. Of course some fighters are too honorable to do it but I think more fighters should take advantage of this.
Why not just explain to the fighters from here on out. Any, and I mean ANY eye poke is automatic point deduction

The end
I just solved the eye poke epidemic
 
I've been saying this for awhile. in most cases, eye pokes happen when the fighter has his fingers outstretched towards the opponent, which is a foul in itself. there should be no such thing as "accidental" eye poke, when the fighter is already breaking the rules. kinda like killing someone while driving drunk.
 
Deduct a half point for every single foul, every single time, NO warnings.

1 cup shot + 1 Eyepoke = 1 point lost.

no more of this 1 free eyepoke, Cage grab and Cup shot nonsense.
 
nah. shouldn't be penalized for eye pokes. accidents happen to the best of them. would be ashamed to lose a fight because of an accidental poke. it's just part of the game
 
3 pokes in one fight and the fighter should be DQ
 
