Point deductions are needed asap for any eye pokes.

Watching randy brown on saturday win 29-28 after eye poking his opponent multiple times with no point deductions in a close fight.

It's time to stop fucking warning these fighters over n over n over with no real punishment.

Just auto deduct points already and maybe guys with stop pawing at there opponents

It's a joke these warnings mean absolutely fuck all



I remember and old fight where Costa nutted Uriah hall and eye poked him twice. Received nothing but some stern warnings. And hall ended up getting tkod



It's time to stop fucking around and deduct pounts for any and all eye pokes