Plumbing bros, I need advice

You have to confirm what they're saying is true. Make sure to tell them to get you when it happens. Then take a thermometer and confirm that it is indeed not as hot as it should be. Then take reading at the faucet and see if it doesn't have the same issue.



Shutting off the house main valve then turning it back on might've introduced some sediment in some part of it and is causing issues with the pressure balancing spool causing it to not move freely to regulate the pressures between the cold and the hot side.