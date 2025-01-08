Plumbing bros, I need advice

Fedorgasm
Just got a new water heater and now my kids are saying the hot water is inconsistent in their shower.
My shower is fine and all the sinks seen to have plenty of hot water too. When I test their shower it has hot water. They say it's sometimes hot and sometimes not.
Could it be the cartridge in the shower? But then wouldn't it always fail? I don't get how it can sometimes work.
And I don't think it's the water heater since everywhere else seems fine.
What do, bros?
