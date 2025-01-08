Plumbing bros, I need advice

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
30,610
Reaction score
42,926
Just got a new water heater and now my kids are saying the hot water is inconsistent in their shower.

My shower is fine and all the sinks seen to have plenty of hot water too. When I test their shower it has hot water. They say it's sometimes hot and sometimes not.

Could it be the cartridge in the shower? But then wouldn't it always fail? I don't get how it can sometimes work.

And I don't think it's the water heater since everywhere else seems fine.

What do, bros?
 
Do your kids even want to be fighters bro !?
If they are going to make it to the Contenders Series they are going to have to make sacrifices
Tell them to wear a sweater in the shower if they are cold
Back in my day we only had one temperature
 
2929337_drawreese2news_mario-pipe-gif.gif
 
Fedorgasm said:
Just got a new water heater and now my kids are saying the hot water is inconsistent in their shower.

My shower is fine and all the sinks seen to have plenty of hot water too. When I test their shower it has hot water. They say it's sometimes hot and sometimes not.

Could it be the cartridge in the shower? But then wouldn't it always fail? I don't get how it can sometimes work.

And I don't think it's the water heater since everywhere else seems fine.

What do, bros?
Click to expand...
Probably want to ask Michael Jordan about this one.
 
Yeah, I remember those days when I used to bath with cold water that my body would start steaming
 
Bad valve flip flopping betw hot and hot + cold?
 
You have to confirm what they're saying is true. Make sure to tell them to get you when it happens. Then take a thermometer and confirm that it is indeed not as hot as it should be. Then take reading at the faucet and see if it doesn't have the same issue.

Shutting off the house main valve then turning it back on might've introduced some sediment in some part of it and is causing issues with the pressure balancing spool causing it to not move freely to regulate the pressures between the cold and the hot side.
 
Bornstarch said:
You have to confirm what they're saying is true. Make sure to tell them to get you when it happens. Then take a thermometer and confirm that it is indeed not as hot as it should be. Then take reading at the faucet and see if it doesn't have the same issue.

Shutting off the house main valve then turning it back on might've introduced some sediment in some part of it and is causing issues with the pressure balancing spool causing it to not move freely to regulate the pressures between the cold and the hot side.
Click to expand...
You're ruining this for everyone else
 
Bornstarch said:
You have to confirm what they're saying is true. Make sure to tell them to get you when it happens. Then take a thermometer and confirm that it is indeed not as hot as it should be. Then take reading at the faucet and see if it doesn't have the same issue.

Shutting off the house main valve then turning it back on might've introduced some sediment in some part of it and is causing issues with the pressure balancing spool causing it to not move freely to regulate the pressures between the cold and the hot side.
Click to expand...
My father's a master plumber and I've heard him talk enough about his job over the years (and watched a ton of This Old House with him) to recognize good advice when I see it.

OP, do this. And if you do have to replace the cartridge in your pressure balance valve be warned: if it's been in there a long time it can be an absolute bitch to get out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,930
Messages
56,748,062
Members
175,385
Latest member
johnmst

Share this page

Back
Top