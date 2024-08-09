ringking1982
Crazy Kama will destroy America
So yesterday I drove up to Plattsburgh, NY. The people were the kindest I ever met. They opened the doors for you, say excuse me from 3 feet away to avoid bumping into you, say hi and bye. I never knew upstate NY was this nice.
We will be go in September again for sure, spend a few more days!! We wanted to see the 1812 museum but they close at 3:00 pm.
What was your experience at Plattsburgh and what did you see?
