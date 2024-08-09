Social Plattsburgh people

So yesterday I drove up to Plattsburgh, NY. The people were the kindest I ever met. They opened the doors for you, say excuse me from 3 feet away to avoid bumping into you, say hi and bye. I never knew upstate NY was this nice.

We will be go in September again for sure, spend a few more days!! We wanted to see the 1812 museum but they close at 3:00 pm.

What was your experience at Plattsburgh and what did you see?
 
I've been in Plattsburgh briefly, but yes you are correct that Northern NY people are usually super polite. At least in Northeast- once you star heading west to Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, it's not AS nice.
 
It is like 30 mins away from SUNY Plattsburgh. It was one of the running jokes. The area is the only place in NY with an active KKK chapter. It's overblown though. You see also weird woke stuff but it's from the university or people who stayed there after they graduated. The downtown area is safer than Buffalo, Albany or Rochester.

The school takes a lot of international students including Canadians from Montreal. I had a friend who is from there and we visited her many years ago. Dining isn't too bad. You can explore stuff you don't usually eat without breaking the bank or google translating the menu. The taste isn't so authentic but my taste buds aren't that brave either. The pizza is meh. Enjoy your trip and take pics for us.
 
Serious question. Are these things not common where everyone is from? Not sure I’ve been many places where people don’t act like that.
 
The people were really nice when I lived in Albion (late 80's). It's about 30 minutes NW of Rochester.

I think the place being filled with a bunch of retired wiseguys probably had something to do with it.
 
Aside from the six months of snow a lot of those areas are pretty nice.
 
I ate at Texas Roadhouse for dinner there, the best steak I ever had. Rare Sirloin 20 oz. I am going back just for that.
 
Have you ever been 6 hours south of Plattsburgh to New York city?
 
Random but they had a QMJHL hockey team briefly in the mid 80’s. My uncle played against them a couple of times. He said they iced a team of future division 3 guys with no business being there and folded after like 20 games. It was his first time leaving the country there had an impact on him and for awhile, he wanted to move to America.. lol. They lost every single game generally by scores of at least 10 goals.
 
2 parent household privilege.
 
Yes, people are very nice in areas of northern NY and Western NY.
I live east of Rochester along Lake Ontario. Grew up here and recently moved back after almost 30 years in Vegas. The people are very nice here. 10x nicer than those in Vegas. Literally like night and day. The city of Rochester has really gone downhill and I never venture there.
 
