It is like 30 mins away from SUNY Plattsburgh. It was one of the running jokes. The area is the only place in NY with an active KKK chapter. It's overblown though. You see also weird woke stuff but it's from the university or people who stayed there after they graduated. The downtown area is safer than Buffalo, Albany or Rochester.



The school takes a lot of international students including Canadians from Montreal. I had a friend who is from there and we visited her many years ago. Dining isn't too bad. You can explore stuff you don't usually eat without breaking the bank or google translating the menu. The taste isn't so authentic but my taste buds aren't that brave either. The pizza is meh. Enjoy your trip and take pics for us.