Stop breeding them please.
 
Who doesn't like ribs?
 
based on how they described the demeanor of the dogs(supposedly sweethearts), I've seen perfectly nice dogs attack their owner in a frenzy when their owner was in a fight(other humans, dogs etc..)

i would not be surprised if they attacked their owner after the owner or one of the dogs was attacked by an animal
 
When a pitbull tells you it's time for dinner i suggest you listen
 
Does the one drop rule apply to pit bulls?
 
I think it would be interesting if somebody conducted a study to determine what traits pitbull owners possess that attract them to the most dangerous dog breed. From what I've seen, there are two distinct groups. One group that loves how dangerous and badass they are, and another group that feels like they are just misunderstood and their heart bleeds for the plight of the breed.
 
I have been thinking there is more to this story then has come out so far

Dogs don't attack for no reason. Something set them off.

The big problem with pits is not they are more aggressive its once they are set off by something they are very destructive due to their strength and determination.
 
I also think it's a little bit funny how people nitpick exactly what a pitbull is. "That's not a Pitbull, it's a Pitbull mixed with a Staffordshire Terrier!"

Okay, we get it. Somebody mixed their ultra aggressive landshark with a bigger landshark to get a really big ultra aggressive landshark.
 
I wonder when she stopped saying "that's a good boy" and "hey, stop it. Listen, stop it."
 
That shit always makes me roll my eyes.
 
Yeah, APBT's, Staffie's, Bully's, all seem like they're cut from the same cloth.
 
