Picking the top 30 best ever

WolfPackHunter
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2024
- Messages
- 37
- Reaction score
- 41
IS a list like this even possible? Watching a G.O.A.T Pyramid video with 300,000 views and i thought to myself i would give a pyramid a bash later.... However how in the hell do you do such a list when right now just the Featherweight division has Aldo, Volk and Max still fighting, How do we rate the greats of Pride vs the greats of that UFC Era, How do we rate the absolute brilliance we watching in WEC. Do guys who achieved some but injury cost them careers like Cain Velasquez count?
Can we ever have a consensus number 1 never mind trying to squeeze so many greats into brackets?
Can we ever have a consensus number 1 never mind trying to squeeze so many greats into brackets?