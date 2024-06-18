Picking the top 30 best ever

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

 IS a list like this even possible? Watching a G.O.A.T Pyramid video with 300,000 views and i thought to myself i would give a pyramid a bash later.... However how in the hell do you do such a list when right now just the Featherweight division has Aldo, Volk and Max still fighting, How do we rate the greats of Pride vs the greats of that UFC Era, How do we rate the absolute brilliance we watching in WEC. Do guys who achieved some but injury cost them careers like Cain Velasquez count?

Can we ever have a consensus number 1 never mind trying to squeeze so many greats into brackets?
 
Sports fans are always so consumed with who is the best ever instead of just enjoying the sport.

Messi or Ronaldo dominates the discussion around football, when people should just be appreciative to live in their era and be able to watch both dominate the sport. Before them it was Pele vs Maradona.

Same with MMA. I'm lucky enough to have watched Sakuraba, Fedor, Mark Hughes, BJ Penn, Anderson Silva, GSP, Jose Aldo and countless others. I can't be bothered to argue with people over who was marginally better than the other guys based on subjective criteria.
 
The best thing to do is to forget about that sh!t, and just enjoy the fights. Opinions are always going to vary to who is the best. There will never be a consensus..
This. Rankings are subjective and always HEAVILY influenced by marketing/recency bias. In a sport with as high of a turnover of fans as MMA has, most of the current viewers probably don't even know who Randy Couture is and will be swayed into thinking flavor of the month "greats" like Renan Barao are better than all who have proceeded them so I wouldn't put much stock into what the average fan thinks.

There was a time when new viewers from TUF Season 1 were considered casuals/noobs. Then it was the Lesnar crowd. Then it was the McGregor crowd. The the Khabib crowd. Only a small portion of the fandom are here longterm so very few people are actually educated enough to make fair comparisons.

Just watch the fights, get depressed when your favorites get old, and then lose interest. That is the traditional life cycle of the MMA fan and these deep dive analysis for such a young sport (that will surely not last long term with all of the CTE discoveries) are pointless.
 
LOL

Picking a top 5 will cause all the simps to rip each other’s eyes out.

Top 30 would be a catalyst for WW III

By about reply number 12:

“Dan Henderson #7!!!!! Fuck you cunt, I’m gonna rape your mother!!!!!”




All GOAT lists in any sport are totally subjective and asinine.
 
