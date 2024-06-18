Picking the top 30 best ever

Reach4theSky said: The best thing to do is to forget about that sh!t, and just enjoy the fights. Opinions are always going to vary to who is the best. There will never be a consensus.. Click to expand...

This. Rankings are subjective and always HEAVILY influenced by marketing/recency bias. In a sport with as high of a turnover of fans as MMA has, most of the current viewers probably don't even know who Randy Couture is and will be swayed into thinking flavor of the month "greats" like Renan Barao are better than all who have proceeded them so I wouldn't put much stock into what the average fan thinks.There was a time when new viewers from TUF Season 1 were considered casuals/noobs. Then it was the Lesnar crowd. Then it was the McGregor crowd. The the Khabib crowd. Only a small portion of the fandom are here longterm so very few people are actually educated enough to make fair comparisons.Just watch the fights, get depressed when your favorites get old, and then lose interest. That is the traditional life cycle of the MMA fan and these deep dive analysis for such a young sport (that will surely not last long term with all of the CTE discoveries) are pointless.