Thesnake101 said: Rizin is uninterested, so I'm thinking he's either going back to Brave or going to ACA.



Can't see ONE shelling out cash for him since he's the antithesis of the product they sell, entertaining fights. Click to expand...

I'm glad RIZIN doesn't wanna give him a look, although it would look good on someone's record if they soccer kicked his face in. ACA is probably his best bet, his style fits the general style of fighters in that org. Brave may make a play for him since they've dealt with him in the past. If ONE were to sign him, he may as well retire, bc he will have 4 fights between now and his 30s. Definitely, someone will want an undefeated former UFC fighter who left the org ranked in the top 6, though.