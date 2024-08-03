Sucks. He may well not be worth dealing with, but the guy is 23 7-0 in the ufc 6th ranked and has the potential to be the best in the world. I’m not saying ufc made a mistake but I am disappointed to not get to see how good he can be.
Mokaev vs Igor Severino in Brave soon.This could just be negotiation tactics to lower the price, but if not....
Create an org for your boy so that mokaev can shit on all the workers and act like they should treat him like a king.
In before @LoveMyMMA says Mokaev is only 23.
maybe you just have a weird phobia. imoIts always the manlets that are trouble to deal with
Rizin is uninterested, so I'm thinking he's either going back to Brave or going to ACA.There are still options. PFL was probably the worst of them, he will be alright.
I'm glad RIZIN doesn't wanna give him a look, although it would look good on someone's record if they soccer kicked his face in. ACA is probably his best bet, his style fits the general style of fighters in that org. Brave may make a play for him since they've dealt with him in the past. If ONE were to sign him, he may as well retire, bc he will have 4 fights between now and his 30s. Definitely, someone will want an undefeated former UFC fighter who left the org ranked in the top 6, though.Rizin is uninterested, so I'm thinking he's either going back to Brave or going to ACA.
Can't see ONE shelling out cash for him since he's the antithesis of the product they sell, entertaining fights.
Yeah I have thought the same thing. Can show he’s a changed person. I even imagined him crying and begging for another chance and getting one more try. Unfortunately often people who leave the ufc for another organization go down in ability, on the other hand he could get better, still young, and could come back more able to beat everyone and keep his 0 without ever turning down a fight.He's still very young, maybe a year or two outside the organization will do him some good, perhaps he'll be back.