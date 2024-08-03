Media PFL: We're "not interested" in Muhammad Mokaev

Funny how he pretended not to know who Mokaev was at first. Anyway, Mokaev is screwed.
 
Sucks. He may well not be worth dealing with, but the guy is 23 7-0 in the ufc 6th ranked and has the potential to be the best in the world. I’m not saying ufc made a mistake but I am disappointed to not get to see how good he can be.
 
doozer said:
Sucks. He may well not be worth dealing with, but the guy is 23 7-0 in the ufc 6th ranked and has the potential to be the best in the world. I’m not saying ufc made a mistake but I am disappointed to not get to see how good he can be.
He's still very young, maybe a year or two outside the organization will do him some good, perhaps he'll be back.
 
This could just be negotiation tactics to lower the price, but if not....

@HuskySamoan

Create an org for your boy so that mokaev can shit on all the workers and act like they should treat him like a king.

In before @LoveMyMMA says Mokaev is only 23.
 
There are still options. PFL was probably the worst of them, he will be alright.
 
fortheo said:
This could just be negotiation tactics to lower the price, but if not....

@HuskySamoan

Create an org for your boy so that mokaev can shit on all the workers and act like they should treat him like a king.

In before @LoveMyMMA says Mokaev is only 23.
Mokaev vs Igor Severino in Brave soon.
 
dana's evil plan is working. probably gonna offer him 5/5 once he has no options left.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
There are still options. PFL was probably the worst of them, he will be alright.
Rizin is uninterested, so I'm thinking he's either going back to Brave or going to ACA.

Can't see ONE shelling out cash for him since he's the antithesis of the product they sell, entertaining fights.
 
Getting blacklisted from MMA orgs for being a pain in the ass is mind-melting to me lol.
 
Damn. This can't all be because of his fighting style. Maybe this is a lesson to other fighters that they shouldn't get into altercations outside of the fights. Well, at least until they are in cozy with the UFC brass, if history shows.
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
Its always the manlets that are trouble to deal with
qX0Sw4.gif
 
Thesnake101 said:
Rizin is uninterested, so I'm thinking he's either going back to Brave or going to ACA.

Can't see ONE shelling out cash for him since he's the antithesis of the product they sell, entertaining fights.
I'm glad RIZIN doesn't wanna give him a look, although it would look good on someone's record if they soccer kicked his face in. ACA is probably his best bet, his style fits the general style of fighters in that org. Brave may make a play for him since they've dealt with him in the past. If ONE were to sign him, he may as well retire, bc he will have 4 fights between now and his 30s. Definitely, someone will want an undefeated former UFC fighter who left the org ranked in the top 6, though.
 
svmr_db said:
He's still very young, maybe a year or two outside the organization will do him some good, perhaps he'll be back.
Yeah I have thought the same thing. Can show he’s a changed person. I even imagined him crying and begging for another chance and getting one more try. Unfortunately often people who leave the ufc for another organization go down in ability, on the other hand he could get better, still young, and could come back more able to beat everyone and keep his 0 without ever turning down a fight.
I know most people won’t care. He isn’t the most exciting fighter and I don’t care about his personality, I’m just a purest. I want to see who is the best and how great someone can be.
 
a) PFL doesn't have a flyweight or bantamweight division in their main tourney season
2) Ray Sefo is a coach at Xtreme Couture, coaching guys like Manel Kape, so he knows exactly what Mokaev is about
iii) Mokaev's Russia-bound with ACA if he doesn't stop off at somewhere like Brave. CW probably won't touch him, Rizin no chance, One barely runs MMA anymore and Bellator doesn't have the division either. There aren't many options for the boy at a notable level. Maybe Hardcore FC will make a move, they like guys who get into brawls at press conferences (seriously, check their YouTube).
 
