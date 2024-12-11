Any chance Mokaev will be re-signed?

www.sportskeeda.com

"Now Dana White will never resign him after hearing you" - Fans react as MMA insider calls for Muhammad Mokaev to be re-signed by the UFC

Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title at UFC 310, defeating Kai Asakura decisively.
I can't think of any opponent for Pantoja who will generate as much hype in the world. Mokaev may be an asshole in the eyes of the UFC brass, but assholes tend to sell fights. And of course he's undefeated, and has never faced Pantoja. Thoughts?
 
Mokaev has pedestrian striking and would get dog walked by Pantoja in embarrassing fashion. He's as lay and pray a wrestler as you can find, which is why he couldn't finish fights even on the amateur circuit. Good riddance.
 
Figgy(has a win over Pantoja) or Kai Kara France.

Only 2 people who Pantoja should be fighting.
 
Goatoja would retire him within 2 rounds.
 
I

