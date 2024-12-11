Any chance Mokaev will be re-signed?

"Now Dana White will never resign him after hearing you" - Fans react as MMA insider calls for Muhammad Mokaev to be re-signed by the UFC Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title at UFC 310, defeating Kai Asakura decisively.

I can't think of any opponent for Pantoja who will generate as much hype in the world. Mokaev may be an asshole in the eyes of the UFC brass, but assholes tend to sell fights. And of course he's undefeated, and has never faced Pantoja. Thoughts?