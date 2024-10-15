PBP PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs Ferreira ***Sherdog Discussion*** 10/19 1:30PM ET (ESPN+/DAZN PPV)

bLmmCfl.jpeg

PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main Card – iPPV (ESPN+) / iPPV (DAZN) – 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT
Francis NGannou vs. Renan Ferreira
Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco
Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen
AJ McKee Jr. vs. Paul Hughes

Preliminary Card – ESPN+ – 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT
Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno
Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders
Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Nacho Campos
Mostafa Abada Rashed Neda vs. Ahmed Sami
Tariq Ismail vs. Taha Bendaoud
 
The Professional Fighters League took the gamble of a lifetime singing former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight king Francis Ngannou last year. After more than two years away from the cage and a foray into boxing, fans were skeptical if they would ever see “The Predator” back in the world of MMA, but the wait is finally over. The most anticipated moment in PFL history is almost upon us.




Ngannou makes his long-awaited return to cage fighting this Saturday against 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament champion Renan Ferreira in a bout billed as “The Battle of the Giants.” Live from The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PFL has pulled no punches in what’s shaking up to be one of the most loaded cards of the year. In the co-main event, Bellator women’s featherweight champion and knockout artist Cris Cyborg locks horns with two-time PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco, but that won’t be the only fight with hardware on the line, as the reigning Bellator MMA middleweight champion Johnny Eblen rematches one of his most formidable foes, No. 1 contender Fabian Edwards, in a title fight sure to produce fireworks.

The prelims kick off at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the pay-per-view main card starting at 4 p.m. ET. You won’t want to miss it. Opening the main card is one of the best lightweight matchups of the year as former Cage Warriors champion and Irish superstar Paul Hughes faces the toughest test of his career in former Bellator featherweight king A.J. McKee.


Never have we seen a card so stacked in the six years of PFL, and this could be the event that proves the promotion is ready for even greater heights. Here’s your preview for PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants "Prepare for Impact".

Heavyweights
Francis Ngannou (17-3) vs Renan Ferreira (13-3)

Although Ngannou has been away from the cage for more than two years, the former baddest man on the planet has been anything but lazy. Ngannou’s desire to box professionally was finally realized in 2023 when he fought reigning WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Despite his inexperience, Ngannou dropped and rocked the formally undefeated champion before dropping a heavily disputed decision on the scorecards. Ngannou’s performance was legendary, and the respect he earned that night will be discussed for years. Considering the lucrative payday he took home and the competitive edge he showed, few thought he would ever return to the world of MMA, and none were shocked when he signed on for another multi-million dollar fight with former champion Anthony Joshua.

While many claimed that Fury underestimated Ngannou, Joshua did not, and the skill gap many expected to see in Ngannou’s first expedition into boxing came to light the second time around. Joshua outclassed and quickly punished Ngannou, handing him the first knockout loss of his career in two rounds. Although the experience was humbling, Ngannou is still an elite fighter with devastating power. Returning to his strengths will give him much-needed comfort in his fight with Ferreira, but this could be a tougher welcome back than he’s expecting.

Like Ngannou, Ferreira is a frightening puncher with a three-inch height advantage. His long limbs and fluid footwork make him an anomaly and Ngannou may be out of his depths trying to strike with him for five rounds. Ferreira only needed a few seconds to starch Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, and he doesn’t seem fearful of the 38-year-old Cameroonian.

This fight is eerily similar to Ngannou’s last matchup in the cage against French kickboxing specialist Ciryl Gane. Gane was lighter, faster, and a more fluid striker than Ngannou, and the former champion knew that. This is a fight where Ngannou should look to close the distance and Ferreira out of his depth. While Ferreira is a complete striker, he has gigantic gaps in his ground game. Look for Ngannou to fight cautiously before closing the distance and smothering the Brazilian’s power. Ferreira’s never been five rounds, let alone four, and the longer the fight goes, the less of a threat he’ll become. Look for Ngannou to take this fight into the deeper rounds before overwhelming his foe with some trademark ground-and-pound.

Kinda dumb to charge 50 quid for that - this PPV gonna tank badly. With the Saudi money secured for this event they should've gone with a cheaper price(19,99 max) or even put it on for free to catch some attention from more casual viewers.

It's a decent card for the community and MMA nerds but nothing more. No interesting story telling, no buzz.
 
I was hoping the card would be a little better. Besides the main, co main and AJ vs. Hughes nothing really stands out. Should've had Pitbull vs. Pico
 
I'm a fan of Ngannou, but I'm not liking his chances here.

If he returns to his blitzing which made him the most feared HW in the history of the sport, his chances are quite high.

But if he's taken too many bad habits from boxing, like not going for the KO and reserving energy for later rounds, then his chances are quite low because Ferriera has proven to be quite deadly and a fast-starter.
 
