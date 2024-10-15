I'm a fan of Ngannou, but I'm not liking his chances here.



If he returns to his blitzing which made him the most feared HW in the history of the sport, his chances are quite high.



But if he's taken too many bad habits from boxing, like not going for the KO and reserving energy for later rounds, then his chances are quite low because Ferriera has proven to be quite deadly and a fast-starter.