counterpoint about the Bader bout, Renan is way worse grappler then even Kongo. Renan is the guy who got absolutely dominated by Klidson Abreu less then a year agoOf course, this will be the Bellator vs PFL card. I don't think we'll see Ngannou or Jake Paul on this card tbh. They're clearly content promoting themselves for an easy check on PFL programming. I absolutely have no reason to care or to be excited for either of those guys without a match-up. All bullshit aside, I'm looking forward to this as a fan.
Looking at this case-by-case:
Larissa Pacheco vs Cris Cyborg - As a fan, pretty cool main event tbh. I'm honestly looking forward to that one. I got Pacheco by TKO.
Ryan Bader vs Renan Ferreira - I think we're gonna see Ferreira KO Bader. Bader couldn't finish Cheick Kongo and hasn't fought a lot of quality HWs in Bellator. Goltsov is a more impressive win than any of Bader's HW wins. Rooting for Bader.
Vadim Nemkov vs Impa Kasaganay - PFL already is promoting the fight on Instagram so I'm assuming Nemkov is gonna stick around at LHW for this one. Saudi money talks. Nemkov by decision.
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs Jason Jackson - The most competitive fight of this card IMO. I'm 50/50 for this one tbh.
Patricio Pitbull vs Jesus Pinedo - Obligatory Pitbull pick but I think the much younger Jesus Pinedo could pick up an upset.
Needs a really good Bellator vs PFL undercard to boot.
Collard fought four times in the past year. Not sure if he'd be ready for February. Usman Nurmagomedov's suspension doesn't end until April so he won't be on the February card.With OAD retired they should have Clay Collard on this card.
Is Shabily going to fight again for the GP Belt or has he been crowned the champion already?Collard fought four times in the past year. Not sure if he'd be ready for February. Usman Nurmagomedov's suspension doesn't end until April so he won't be on the February card.
In any scenario, Patricky, Carlyle, or Primus are interesting options for Collard. At the moment, I don't think he should fight a Bellator champion.
It's most likely they will do the Nurmagomedov vs Shabily GP final in the spring.
Ramadan starts in March so I guess no Nurmagomedov until July.Collard fought four times in the past year. Not sure if he'd be ready for February. Usman Nurmagomedov's suspension doesn't end until April so he won't be on the February card.
In any scenario, Patricky, Carlyle, or Primus are interesting options for Collard. At the moment, I don't think he should fight a Bellator champion.
It's most likely they will do the Nurmagomedov vs Shabily GP final in the spring.
No word on what they're gonna do with the GP yet. I doubt they're just going to give Shabily the belt only for Usman to return sometime next year. Usman/Shabily championship fight is the only logical move. Anything else is kinda underwhelming.Is Shabily going to fight again for the GP Belt or has he been crowned the champion already?
Ah yes, I blanked out on Ramadan. Usman/Shabily in the summer would still be fine tbh.Ramadan starts in March so I guess no Nurmagomedov until July.
Nah brother that shit’s going to be PPV lolI really hope the Bellator vs PFL card is on free TV.
It should be the big kick off to the new era of PFL and utilize this big show to sell PFL to the fans for the year.
I really hope the Bellator vs PFL card is on free TV.
It should be the big kick off to the new era of PFL and utilize this big show to sell PFL to the fans for the year.
We should be getting all that info and all card dates next week.They better announce it soon, only 6.5 weeks away