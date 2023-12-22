Of course, this will be the Bellator vs PFL card. I don't think we'll see Ngannou or Jake Paul on this card tbh. They're clearly content promoting themselves for an easy check on PFL programming. I absolutely have no reason to care or to be excited for either of those guys without a match-up. All bullshit aside, I'm looking forward to this as a fan.



Looking at this case-by-case:



Larissa Pacheco vs Cris Cyborg - As a fan, pretty cool main event tbh. I'm honestly looking forward to that one. I got Pacheco by TKO.



Ryan Bader vs Renan Ferreira - I think we're gonna see Ferreira KO Bader. Bader couldn't finish Cheick Kongo and hasn't fought a lot of quality HWs in Bellator. Goltsov is a more impressive win than any of Bader's HW wins. Rooting for Bader.



Vadim Nemkov vs Impa Kasaganay - PFL already is promoting the fight on Instagram so I'm assuming Nemkov is gonna stick around at LHW for this one. Saudi money talks. Nemkov by decision.



Magomed Magomedkerimov vs Jason Jackson - The most competitive fight of this card IMO. I'm 50/50 for this one tbh.



Patricio Pitbull vs Jesus Pinedo - Obligatory Pitbull pick but I think the much younger Jesus Pinedo could pick up an upset.



Needs a really good Bellator vs PFL undercard to boot.