News Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo for November 23 in Macau, China.

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    17
Great fight and what I think makes the most sense. I expect a competitive fight, not sure which way it goes.
 
I see Deveison having the size advantage, ironically.
 
They both have a lot at stake here. It should be an excellent fight, I guess that this means that the UFC is maybe in the works of setting up Suga vs. Corey.
 
As a fan of Figueiredo this is a really tough fight for him and especially if it ends up being five rounds. I do like Yan and won't mind seeing him get back into the title picture but I really want Figgy to get a title shot at 135.
 
I love both guys but I rather Yan win. Yan gotta get back to bidness.
 
Great fight, the winner should be next for a title shot after Umar who I assume will be fighting for the belt next.
 
Main event would be dope. Could go either way imo. Figgy is good at winning close fights
 
Islam Imamate said:
As a fan of Figueiredo this is a really tough fight for him and especially if it ends up being five rounds. I do like Yan and won't mind seeing him get back into the title picture but I really want Figgy to get a title shot at 135.
Click to expand...
Pulling for Figgy, his performances earned him a title shot but this fight is a lose lose for him.
If he wins, we will hear "Yan was never that good" if he loses "Figgy was never that good".
 
The Figgy express continues here I think.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I hope Figgy wins, but my brain thinks yan is too much
Click to expand...
Yan is coming off knee surgery though isn't he? That could work in Figgy.
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Pulling for Figgy, his performances earned him a title shot but this fight is a lose lose for him.
If he wins, we will hear "Yan was never that good" if he loses "Figgy was never that good".
Click to expand...
Any fan who would say either of those things is no true fan.

The smart cope is to say "Figgy past his prime" or "Yan was coming off knee surgery"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,080
Messages
56,237,333
Members
175,119
Latest member
xeliant

Share this page

Back
Top