Amazing. Main event I'm assuming?
Is this sarcasm?I fear their styles might make for a boring fight.
Pulling for Figgy, his performances earned him a title shot but this fight is a lose lose for him.As a fan of Figueiredo this is a really tough fight for him and especially if it ends up being five rounds. I do like Yan and won't mind seeing him get back into the title picture but I really want Figgy to get a title shot at 135.
Yan is coming off knee surgery though isn't he? That could work in Figgy.I hope Figgy wins, but my brain thinks yan is too much
Any fan who would say either of those things is no true fan.Pulling for Figgy, his performances earned him a title shot but this fight is a lose lose for him.
If he wins, we will hear "Yan was never that good" if he loses "Figgy was never that good".