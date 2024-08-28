fortheo said: I think fig could squeak out 2 rounds in a 3 rounder. He's a smart fighter and yan almost always gives away round 1. Click to expand...

That's actually not true, but people have a perception of Yan as a "slow-starter" because once he got into 5 round title fights he adjusted his style to save energy by making reads to build more later in the fight as his opponent tires.But looking at his UFC career:Isihara = Yan First Round KO (so he won the 1st lol)Son = Yan won the 1st roundAndrade = Yan won the 1st roundDodson = Yan won the 1st roundRivera = Yan won the 1st round (was losing before the knockdown, but this was the "jellyfish" fight)Faber = Yan won the 1st roundAfter that it's 5 round fights where he loses the first mostly, except the 3 rounders vs. Suga and Song (Suga first round was a split to Suga that Yan should've gotten and against Song he blew his leg out in the first round).Dude opened his career by winning 6 straight first rounds in a row in 3 round fights, so I think he is capable of re-adjusting his style to shorter fights. But I'd really prefer to see him in 5 rounders, that's where he can really showcase his talents and we get a far better gauge of how good he is/how well he can perform.