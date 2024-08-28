Media Petr Yan says he wants to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 310

Who would win that fight?

i have been waiting for yan to fight again. this is a great matchup even though it could potentially derail figueiredo.
 
I think fig could squeak out 2 rounds in a 3 rounder. He's a smart fighter and yan almost always gives away round 1.
 
If it does happen, Figgy better make the claim he's either fighting for the belt or Umar next.
 
Figgy does really good against guys his size. Yan isn't a walk in the park and seems like he has better cardio. Perfect matchup. Might be the only way they slow down the Umar title shot.
 
How is Figuedoahead of Umar.

No Umar next shot and Yan Fig fight a number 1 contender bout.
No.

Fig Was a former champion who moved up and won 3 ranked fights in a row. He deserves a chance to be double champ. Figgy JUST beat the last title challenger.

If you can name even one time a former champ moved up a weight class, won 3 fights and didn't get a title fight, I'll shut up.
 
I think fig could squeak out 2 rounds in a 3 rounder. He's a smart fighter and yan almost always gives away round 1.
That's actually not true, but people have a perception of Yan as a "slow-starter" because once he got into 5 round title fights he adjusted his style to save energy by making reads to build more later in the fight as his opponent tires.

But looking at his UFC career:

Isihara = Yan First Round KO (so he won the 1st lol)
Son = Yan won the 1st round
Andrade = Yan won the 1st round
Dodson = Yan won the 1st round
Rivera = Yan won the 1st round (was losing before the knockdown, but this was the "jellyfish" fight)
Faber = Yan won the 1st round

After that it's 5 round fights where he loses the first mostly, except the 3 rounders vs. Suga and Song (Suga first round was a split to Suga that Yan should've gotten and against Song he blew his leg out in the first round).

Dude opened his career by winning 6 straight first rounds in a row in 3 round fights, so I think he is capable of re-adjusting his style to shorter fights. But I'd really prefer to see him in 5 rounders, that's where he can really showcase his talents and we get a far better gauge of how good he is/how well he can perform.
 
