5 rounds sir?Now this would be a fun fight. 5 rounds please, 3 rounds would be a disservice to these guys.
I think Yan is too slick and has the boxing edge on Figgy.
How is Figuedoahead of Umar.No.
Figgy should get the shot after Merab, He shouldn't have to fight again.
Yan should fight Umar.
No Umar next shot and Yan Fig fight a number 1 contender bout.
I think fig could squeak out 2 rounds in a 3 rounder. He's a smart fighter and yan almost always gives away round 1.