Perfect time for Oliveira vs. Holloway II

Should they book Oliveiar vs. Max II ?

  • Yes

    Votes: 19 82.6%

  • No

    Votes: 4 17.4%
  • Total voters
    23
The first fight ended in a freak esophagus injury and wasn't very conclusive. Max's last LW fight was a knockout over a top 3 contender and Oliveira is a former champ who just picked up a win. This fight could be marketed as a BMF fight OR a legit number one contender fight -- Doesn't matter. The fight is great and makes a lot of sense for where both guys are in their career. Do you think the UFC should make this fight next?
 
I like it. Put the BMF belt on the line too, Charles deserves it
 
Yes, if Charles wants to stay active, while the champ is stalling the division, acting injured and keeps ducking the number one contender.
 
Make perfect sense. Honestly Chandler was easy money for Charles that's not number one contender worthy if he added Max that's win streak worthy of a shot.
 
I’d like to see it but I feel like Charles is just way too much on the ground for max. If he was ragdolling chandler like that, he subs max in the first two rounds easily
 
Do it. It makes sense and would be a fun fight. And their first fight basically didn’t even happen.
 
No more rematches, please.

I wanna see Oliveira vs Hooker.
 
Definitely the fight to make and as stated, it can be BMF or #1 contender or both.
 
Great suggestion! Nothing I saw today got me excited for Charles rematching Arman or Islam and I'm also kinda of sick n tired of rematches so I like this a lot more. Hope they make it happen!
 
I believe Charles has one more run left in him and he's still in the mix of the guys who could fight for the undisputed title in the future. Fighting Max for a gimmicky belt is just not gonna do any good for his health at this point of his career. Let him wait for a lil bit in the wings and see how things unfold.

Poirier vs Max 3 though for the BMF is a much intriguing fight imo as both fighters seem to be in the crossroads in their career right now. Dustin wants a last dance. And for Max, it can elevate his way up the ladder fast for a title contention. Both guys want it. Let's have it.
 
