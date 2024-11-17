Perfect time for Oliveira vs. Holloway II

fortheo
Plutonium Belt
The first fight ended in a freak esophagus injury and wasn't very conclusive. Max's last LW fight was a knockout over a top 3 contender and Oliveira is a former champ who just picked up a win. This fight could be marketed as a BMF fight OR a legit number one contender fight -- Doesn't matter. The fight is great and makes a lot of sense for where both guys are in their career. Do you think the UFC should make this fight next?