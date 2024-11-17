Perfect time for Oliveira vs. Holloway II

I believe Charles has one more run left in him and he's still in the mix of the guys who could fight for the undisputed title in the future. Fighting Max for a gimmicky belt is just not gonna do any good for his health at this point of his career. Let him wait for a lil bit in the wings and see how things unfold.



Poirier vs Max 3 though for the BMF is a much intriguing fight imo as both fighters seem to be in the crossroads in their career right now. Dustin wants a last dance. And for Max, it can elevate his way up the ladder fast for a title contention. Both guys want it. Let's have it.