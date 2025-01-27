Time for Oliveira/Holloway rematch ?

Koya
Brown Belt
- Mar 21, 2016
- 3,072
- 4,637
They never fought properly, Oliveira had a weird oesophagus injury in the first fight.
Now may be the perfect time to make the rematch. And it can cement Do Bronx as the definite next TS contender if he wins.
Not sure it makes Max deserving of a TS but it for sure advances him.
What do you think about this matchup ?
