  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Time for Oliveira/Holloway rematch ?

Koya

Koya

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
3,072
Reaction score
4,637
They never fought properly, Oliveira had a weird oesophagus injury in the first fight.

Now may be the perfect time to make the rematch. And it can cement Do Bronx as the definite next TS contender if he wins.

Not sure it makes Max deserving of a TS but it for sure advances him.

What do you think about this matchup ?
 
Quality booking, and a banger of a fight. Max probably picks apart and stops Do Bronx at 55. He’s fucking precise, doesn’t have to cut as hard, and carries bigger power at LW. But an awesome fight I’d love to see in 2025
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fortheo
  • Poll Poll
Perfect time for Oliveira vs. Holloway II
2
Replies
21
Views
484
Joinho10
Joinho10

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,206
Messages
56,819,099
Members
175,416
Latest member
joaogodoyc

Share this page

Back
Top