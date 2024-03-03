Media Pereira starting to act like Mcgregor... flexing about his achievements in a cringy way

No one did it quite like Cejudo..

ENpw8fhWoAEhx-u.jpg:large
 
What is the problem with fighters "flexing" the achievements they're proud of? It took a lot of blood sweat and tears to get those belts.

Is this a religious issue about pride or do you feel inadequate about your own accomplishments?
 
Not cringe at all, so many belts is actually impressive. Now if poatan would've come in walking in with noodle arms like Vince McMahon or conor then ok


Thus was just a lighthearted flex for IG, not so serious
 
At least he’s got the accolades to flex. Pereira is a multiple time & sport champion. The dude deserves to flex his accolades.

Mcgregor won both his belts legitimately, but also ran away from the sport and decided to act like an asshole.

I’ll take the guy who wants to keep fighting and actually does so please and thank you.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Wow those two belts are about the same size as him
Manlets just can't win can they...unless they are Genghis Khan or something and just kill or subjugate all of their enemies in battle.

remember, friends: the natural state of the manlet is that of war

c189453d29c86c4f7caf3eba7e058089.jpg
 
That was a hilarious video and a great way to show casuals how accomplished the guy headlining 300 is.

Some of you need to get the dildo out of your ass and enjoy life.
 
That’s how social media works. You gotta create content so people like us keep on talking about them. Sometimes it’s quality content, mostly its cringe like the video above.
 
shogunrua said:
That’s how social media works. You gotta create content so people like us keep on talking about them. Sometimes it’s quality content, mostly its cringe like the video above.
No. you have to be a real fighter like Magomed Ankalaev who keeps his mouth shut and makes no content and most westerners don't even have a clue or care who he is. but he is a real fighter

but ask yourselves this: would you sell out your character and dignity making internet videos like a school girl...to potentially grow your brand and make more money?
 
