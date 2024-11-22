People that said Stipe had a “great chance” of beating Jones….

DiazSlap
Randy Couture
Anthony Smith
Rampage
Francis
Bisping
DC
All said Stipe was going to be a problem for Jones.
Fast-Forward to after Jones absolutely STARCHES Miocic…Stipe looked old and slow.
When in his entire career did Stipe EVER look fast like Prime Fedor??
Any version of Stipe would get starched by Jones with ease.
Its simple…Jones: questionable person but GOAT as a fighter.
