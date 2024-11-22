  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

People that said Stipe had a “great chance” of beating Jones….

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,010
Reaction score
1,776
Randy Couture
Anthony Smith
Rampage
Francis
Bisping
DC

All said Stipe was going to be a problem for Jones.

Fast-Forward to after Jones absolutely STARCHES Miocic…Stipe looked old and slow.

When in his entire career did Stipe EVER look fast like Prime Fedor??

Any version of Stipe would get starched by Jones with ease.

Its simple…Jones: questionable person but GOAT as a fighter.
 
Don't think anyone that thought Stipe had a chance was thinking that because of his speed though.

It was more like a "Stipe has good wrestling and true HW power" kind of thing.
 
This was until we saw how washed and past it he was when he stepped in there. Nobody had any idea how he would be before the fight.
 
SamuraiBro said:
This was until we saw how washed and past it he was when he stepped in there. Nobody had any idea how he would be before the fight.
Click to expand...
Stips looked like himself…if anything Jones looked older but still was levels above Miocic.
 
Randy was a top fighter in his early 40s and doesn't realise guys that started younger than him also fade at younger ages.

Anthony Smith is a close friend of Stipe's and extremely biased.

Rampage is hardly the smartest guy out there.

Francis said the opposite from what I saw. Said the age was a huge concern. Actually accurate considering Jon fought a corpse last week.

Bisping and DC are company men. They are always going to toe the company line. UFC was trying to build Stipe as a credible challenger to Jones.
 
DiazSlap said:
Stips looked like himself…if anything Jones looked older but still was levels above Miocic.
Click to expand...
Stop, no he did not lmao. It was a wicked finish by Jon but no dude. I’m not even going to argue any further on this one.
 
Ozze said:
Don't think anyone that thought Stipe had a chance was thinking that because of his speed though.

It was more like a "Stipe has good wrestling and true HW power" kind of thing.
Click to expand...
So then Stipe looked the same and basically got dominated everywhere.
 
DiazSlap said:
Randy Couture
Anthony Smith
Rampage
Francis
Bisping
DC

All said Stipe was going to be a problem for Jones.

Fast-Forward to after Jones ts lik a cat fighting a sloth absolutely STARCHES Miocic…Stipe looked old and slow.

When in his entire career did Stipe EVER look fast like Prime Fedor??

Any version of Stipe would get starched by Jones with ease.

Its simple…Jones: questionable person but GOAT as a fighter.
Click to expand...
Stipe is def not the "greatest hw" as UFC was making him out to ebe ... just watch him move, he moves in molasses. There is nothing hes particularly great at. H'es durable, is moderately ood at everything, mixes it well, and HW sucks in general... Fedor would have done to him what he did to Tim Sylvia. Cat vs Sloth. now I love Stipe because hes such a great guy, fire fighter, humble, family man etc, but no, hes not at Jones/GOAT's level...
 
SamuraiBro said:
Stop, no he did not lmao. It was a wicked finish by Jon but no dude. I’m not even going to argue any further on this one.
Click to expand...
When I see posts like that I can only imagine that people that think Stipe looked good either didn't watch the fight. Watched it but never saw any of Stipe's other fights, or their brain simply doesn't function and they don't have a clue what they are watching.

That's if I'm being generous. The alternative is that they are slobbering Jones fans who are trying to convince themselves Jon beat a top fighter last week instead of a walking (well, limping) heavy bag.
 
an inactive 42 year old basically retired fighter who hasn’t fought in almost 4 years and was brutally ko’d in his last fight vs the supposed goat.. and people actually thought the fight would be competitive

you can sell people on anything
 
DiazSlap said:
Randy Couture
Anthony Smith
Rampage
Francis
Bisping
DC

All said Stipe was going to be a problem for Jones.

Fast-Forward to after Jones absolutely STARCHES Miocic…Stipe looked old and slow.

When in his entire career did Stipe EVER look fast like Prime Fedor??

Any version of Stipe would get starched by Jones with ease.

Its simple…Jones: questionable person but GOAT as a fighter.
Click to expand...

So did you bet your whole life savings on Jon Jones winning? If so, post your slip.
 
So the senior citizens' club all thought he had a chance?

Nobody else did, Jones was a -650 favorite and everybody on here said it was a waste of a fight and he was just ducking Aspinall.
 
It took Jonny Salami 3 rounds to beat Uncle Stipes
And he visibly turned his back and ran from him a few times during the fight

Aspinall would of KO’d him within 3 minutes
 
DiazSlap said:
Randy Couture
Anthony Smith
Rampage
Francis
Bisping
DC

All said Stipe was going to be a problem for Jones.

Fast-Forward to after Jones absolutely STARCHES Miocic…Stipe looked old and slow.

When in his entire career did Stipe EVER look fast like Prime Fedor??

Any version of Stipe would get starched by Jones with ease.

Its simple…Jones: questionable person but GOAT as a fighter.
Click to expand...
The fact that you feel the need to reference FEDOR makes me think you know he is really the GOAT
 
Did that sequence of "thoughts" made you go "damn i must make a thread about this, Im onto something here."?
 
Neck&Neck said:
It took Jonny Salami 3 rounds to beat Uncle Stipes
And he visibly turned his back and ran from him a few times during the fight

Aspinall would of KO’d him within 3 minutes
Click to expand...
He tried to finish Stipe in the 1st with the elbows on the ground.

He was clearly tired after that and mostly took round 2 off, only shot a single time in the 2md round, and it was half-hearted and easily stuffed.

Got his 2nd wind back by round 3 and was able to finish Stipe who shouldn't have been cleared to fight given how he looked.

Aspinall would have beaten Jones last week. Between borderline gassing to the point of having to take a round off, his amateurish boxing defense, and him turning and running whenever slow ass Stipe tried to cover distance, I think its lucky Jon fought such a joke of an opponent. He's actually managed to convince some people that he looked as good as ever.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Jon Jones Hoping for a 12-to-6 Elbow Finish at UFC 309
2
Replies
36
Views
717
Kwic
Kwic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,916
Messages
56,549,743
Members
175,280
Latest member
InstructivosBJJ

Share this page

Back
Top