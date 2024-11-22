People that said Stipe had a “great chance” of beating Jones….

Neck&Neck said: It took Jonny Salami 3 rounds to beat Uncle Stipes

And he visibly turned his back and ran from him a few times during the fight



Aspinall would of KO'd him within 3 minutes

He tried to finish Stipe in the 1st with the elbows on the ground.He was clearly tired after that and mostly took round 2 off, only shot a single time in the 2md round, and it was half-hearted and easily stuffed.Got his 2nd wind back by round 3 and was able to finish Stipe who shouldn't have been cleared to fight given how he looked.Aspinall would have beaten Jones last week. Between borderline gassing to the point of having to take a round off, his amateurish boxing defense, and him turning and running whenever slow ass Stipe tried to cover distance, I think its lucky Jon fought such a joke of an opponent. He's actually managed to convince some people that he looked as good as ever.