I don't dispute that Khabib is an all time great, but how can fans justify his legendarily shameful ducking of GSP? Perhaps the most shameful ever.

Khabib would not even agree to a catch weight fight against a way past his prime, ultra inactive GSP. He demanded that GSP cut to 155 for the first time in his entire life at nearly 40 years old.



To put this into perspective, look at how much shit Sherdoggers have given Jones for beating up on Stipe recently, because Stipe was old and inactive. But at least Jones moved up to Stipe's weight class and did it. Just imagine if Jones demanded that Stipe cut to LHW for the first time in his career in order for the fight to take place! It would be absolutely disgraceful!



And then imagine Stipe agreed to a catch weight fight and said ok Jon, I will fight you at 215 lbs, and Jones still answered with a resounding no! That's not good enough Stipe, your old past time inactive ass must cut all the way down to 205 if you want to fight me.



It would be mind-blowingly disgusting to all MMA fans across the world. It would be ridiculed for years to come. I simply can't understand how anyone can defend Khabib for doing the same thing to GSP.



They are VERY similar situations, all four are considered GOAT level in their weight classes, and Stipe was super old and inactive just like GSP, with the younger more active fighter being from the lower weight class. The difference is Jones moved up happily and destroyed Stipe with ease, while Khabib chose to make the fight not happen at all due to his ridiculous and unreasonable demands.



And yet JONES is somehow the one that took more flack for it, exposing the disturbing emotional bias that blinds rationality of most MMA fans, reducing them to the level of children thinking of Jokes as the diabolical supervillain and Khabib as their favorite superhero: one can do no right and the other can do no wrong.



Edit: by the way, major respect for Islam who was chomping at the bit to fight the 170 champion in their prime (Leon), without a second thought.