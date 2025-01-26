  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

I don't dispute that Khabib is an all time great, but how can fans justify his legendarily shameful ducking of GSP? Perhaps the most shameful ever.

AndrewGolota48

AndrewGolota48

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 12, 2007
Messages
15,143
Reaction score
2,926
Khabib would not even agree to a catch weight fight against a way past his prime, ultra inactive GSP. He demanded that GSP cut to 155 for the first time in his entire life at nearly 40 years old.

To put this into perspective, look at how much shit Sherdoggers have given Jones for beating up on Stipe recently, because Stipe was old and inactive. But at least Jones moved up to Stipe's weight class and did it. Just imagine if Jones demanded that Stipe cut to LHW for the first time in his career in order for the fight to take place! It would be absolutely disgraceful!

And then imagine Stipe agreed to a catch weight fight and said ok Jon, I will fight you at 215 lbs, and Jones still answered with a resounding no! That's not good enough Stipe, your old past time inactive ass must cut all the way down to 205 if you want to fight me.

It would be mind-blowingly disgusting to all MMA fans across the world. It would be ridiculed for years to come. I simply can't understand how anyone can defend Khabib for doing the same thing to GSP.

They are VERY similar situations, all four are considered GOAT level in their weight classes, and Stipe was super old and inactive just like GSP, with the younger more active fighter being from the lower weight class. The difference is Jones moved up happily and destroyed Stipe with ease, while Khabib chose to make the fight not happen at all due to his ridiculous and unreasonable demands.

And yet JONES is somehow the one that took more flack for it, exposing the disturbing emotional bias that blinds rationality of most MMA fans, reducing them to the level of children thinking of Jokes as the diabolical supervillain and Khabib as their favorite superhero: one can do no right and the other can do no wrong.

Edit: by the way, major respect for Islam who was chomping at the bit to fight the 170 champion in their prime (Leon), without a second thought.
 
That's a dodge, Khabib made it explicitly clear that he would not be willing to fight GSP at 170. He even has the nerve to say "against the greatest WW" as if the GSP he would fight is the same one as ten years earlier.

"Talking to the media during the Eagle FC 33 media scrum in Moscow, ‘The Eagle’ detailed his reason for refusing to move up a weight class. He reasoned that his body weight is as such that it fits correctly in the lightweight frame. Therefore, fighting the greatest welterweight of all time in GSP when Khabib has been a lightweight in his career doesn’t make the most sense.

“I won’t fight at 170. That’s for sure. It’s not my natural weight. When I’m in shape, my weight is around 180. To cut down to 170 and then weigh in around 176 on fight night against the best fighter of the weight class in the history of the sport?” Khabib said"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,156
Messages
56,815,548
Members
175,417
Latest member
kurzweil84

Share this page

Back
Top