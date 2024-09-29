People sh*****g on Ankalaev for only wanting to fight for THE TITLE in Abu Dhabi...

L

He wants to fight Pereira only in Abu Dhabi not because he is afraid of him, but because that's where he is the most famous and where he can draw the most. He has fought a lot outside of Abu Dhabi, but this is a special occasion, on a PPV, for the title itself, so of course you want to fight where you are the most famous on such occasion.

Pereira is famous and can draw EVERYWHERE all over the globe, so he should have no problem fighting in Abu Dhabi if he was as brave as his fans claim. Nobody knows Ankalaev in USA or Brazil, so why should they fight there?
 
You're brand new.

Also, you were just ballwashing Pereira in another thread, so make up your mind.
 
Yet again you prove yourself clueless. Ankalaev is not Jan. Ankalaev will take Pereira down and smash him. Jan has good wrestling, but his wrestling is not as good as Ankalaev. Ankalaev is the best wrestler at LHW.
 
520c47dfc29c671051d03ca9fd46e555.jpg
 
Champion should have the advantage…

Still, I’m sure the fight will happen somewhere down the line.
 
Can you tell me where in the world there might be some actual evidence of Ank demanding he fight for the title in Abu Dhabi? Seems like another myth that is taken as fact on Sherdog. I have never seen anything on this aside form threads stating it as FACT.
 
It's a complete myth. Ankalaev challenged Pereira to a specific Abu Dhabi card one time and people on sherdog ran with the fake narrative he wouldn't fight anywhere else.

 
