People in prison could've been great warriors

Ghengis Khan, for instance, probably had tons of violent murderous bastards under his command. He would point them at a village and they'd get to kill/loot/rape all they wanted. And when it was done, they'd get a high five from their leader.

Nowadays, there are men born with those same urges, so they join gangs and they can go to war with other gangs, or just victimize innocent people. And they get sent to prison when caught.

I'm not saying it's ok to be a murdering bastard, and of course war is terrible, but I kinda feel bad for them. Because they're born with this violent nature, which may very well be biological, and there used to be a place in this world for them. They used to have a purpose, and now they don't.
 
And before anyone says they can join the military...

I don't think that works for them. It's become too civilized. Most people in the military never see combat and if they do, it's all so far away. Dropping bombs, sending drones, shooting bullets.

Truly violent murderous bastards probably want to get up close and personal. They want to use spears and swords. And they want to be able to loot and rape too, which modern military doesn't allow.
 
Some get forced into the gang life though. They and their loved ones are threatened with harm if they don't join.
 
Yeah I'm not talking about those guys. I'm really referring to guys that were just born violent. The ones that want to hurt others.
 
Alot of the guys in modern prisons would not work well in a military.

Following orders is more important than having a "violent nature".

Outside of people who were screwed over by a bad justice system, most people in prison are there because they couldn't / didn't follow orders and codes of behavior.

Russia has conscripted convicts into the military multiple times in the last century and for the most part it's been a miserable failure.

They are warm bodies to throw into the meat grinder, but they rarely make good soldiers.

Then there's the cultural aspects that come out of that, prisoners who refuse to fight for the government look at those who agree to it as bitches who should be put down.
 
