People in prison could've been great warriors

Ghengis Khan, for instance, probably had tons of violent murderous bastards under his command. He would point them at a village and they'd get to kill/loot/rape all they wanted. And when it was done, they'd get a high five from their leader.



Nowadays, there are men born with those same urges, so they join gangs and they can go to war with other gangs, or just victimize innocent people. And they get sent to prison when caught.



I'm not saying it's ok to be a murdering bastard, and of course war is terrible, but I kinda feel bad for them. Because they're born with this violent nature, which may very well be biological, and there used to be a place in this world for them. They used to have a purpose, and now they don't.