2 Miami Prison Inmates Had a Baby Without Ever Meeting A male and female inmate, both in a Miami prison for murder, never met in person and yet found a way to have a baby together.

Two inmates in separate cells managed to conceive a child without ever meeting.They passed semen through the air vents using a makeshift line made of bedding, and the woman used a yeast infection applicator to inseminate herself.Against all odds, it worked, and the baby was born healthy.