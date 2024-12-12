payton
Two inmates in separate cells managed to conceive a child without ever meeting.
They passed semen through the air vents using a makeshift line made of bedding, and the woman used a yeast infection applicator to inseminate herself.
Against all odds, it worked, and the baby was born healthy.
2 Miami Prison Inmates Had a Baby Without Ever Meeting
A male and female inmate, both in a Miami prison for murder, never met in person and yet found a way to have a baby together.
www.vice.com