Relationship 2 Miami Prison Inmates Had a Baby Without Ever Meeting

two-inmates-in-separate-cells-managed-to-conceive-a-child-v0-ay42virx6j3e1.jpeg


Two inmates in separate cells managed to conceive a child without ever meeting.
They passed semen through the air vents using a makeshift line made of bedding, and the woman used a yeast infection applicator to inseminate herself.
Against all odds, it worked, and the baby was born healthy.


2 Miami Prison Inmates Had a Baby Without Ever Meeting

A male and female inmate, both in a Miami prison for murder, never met in person and yet found a way to have a baby together.
If there's a will, there's a way!
 
Miggs?
 

