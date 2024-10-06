People discrediting Kalil for being 8th rank

A great striker takes on a very good-to-great striker that throws heavy heat and has explosive speed. Damn, who woulda thought short of a quick KO that Rountree could be competitive????????????? We're not talking a "striker" like a fighter who just doesn't really go for takedowns. We're talking a legit dangerous striker. He very much had opportunities and he proved why he shouldn't have been easily dismissed by some people.
We live in a world where the LW champ fighting a FW twice somehow makes LW the strongest division, so I would bet that the people who say LHW is the weakest division right now are the same ones who cheered on when Usman defended twice against galaxy level threats Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.
Rankings according to casuals and journalists
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
1: Undeniable, invincible GOAT
2-5: Top contenders
6: Journeyman who won't accomplish anything
7-10: Cans
11-15: Even bigger cans