People discrediting Kalil for being 8th rank

ive actually seen that kind of negging mostly from journos, who are complete losers anyway. most of people i see on this board are like “fuck yeah, khalil is way underrated, this fight will be great.”
 
So 205 is not a weak division afterall
205 is a weak divison.The weakest it has been in years.

Sherdoggers openly spoke about how weak the divison after Jon left.

Nothing changed just because Poatan became champ. It's still the divion people were complaining baout when Jan was champ

Khalil didn't deserve the titleshot. Magomed did. Khalil is great guy and fighter but we all know he was picked to lose

The UFC easily could have swapped him around and had fight on this card but they wanted certain outcome so they chose a guy who wouldn't shoot TD to fight Alex.
 
I don't think it's worth taking a victory lap on shit matchmaking after the guy gets walked down for 4 rounds and has his face permanently disfigured before being knocked out.

I like Rountree and I think he had a hella valiant effort considering the nightmare stylistic matchup for him, but I think we are overrating the performance a bit collectively.

He still got absolutely fucked up like we thought he would, just took a bit longer than we thought.
 
A great striker takes on a very good-to-great striker that throws heavy heat and has explosive speed. Damn, who woulda thought short of a quick KO that Rountree could be competitive????????????? We're not talking a "striker" like a fighter who just doesn't really go for takedowns. We're talking a legit dangerous striker. He very much had opportunities and he proved why he shouldn't have been easily dismissed by some people.
 
We live in a world where the LW champ fighting a FW twice somehow makes LW the strongest division, so I would bet that the people who say LHW is the weakest division right now are the same ones who cheered on when Usman defended twice against galaxy level threats Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.
 
Rankings according to casuals and journalists
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
1: Undeniable, invincible GOAT
2-5: Top contenders
6: Journeyman who won't accomplish anything
7-10: Cans
11-15: Even bigger cans
 
205 has been the weakest division in the sport since Jones retired, except maybe for women's bantamweight.
 
