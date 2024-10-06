People discrediting Kalil for being 8th rank

andgonsil said: So 205 is not a weak division afterall Click to expand...

205 is a weak divison.The weakest it has been in years.Sherdoggers openly spoke about how weak the divison after Jon left.Nothing changed just because Poatan became champ. It's still the divion people were complaining baout when Jan was champKhalil didn't deserve the titleshot. Magomed did. Khalil is great guy and fighter but we all know he was picked to loseThe UFC easily could have swapped him around and had fight on this card but they wanted certain outcome so they chose a guy who wouldn't shoot TD to fight Alex.