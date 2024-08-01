People always like to criticize Dana White, but what would you do if you became the UFC boss?

justmark said: And also own 10% of the UFC, which is effectively $1.2 billion worth of money. So what would you do? Be honest. Click to expand...

I think I'd make Fight Nights a maximum of 11 fights, while adding 5-fight Apex cards on a Wednesday - to replace Dana White Contender Series, run it all year round, and give main roster guys more chances to fight/break losing skids/defend their roster spots more directly. That should makeSaturday Fight Night card feel a little bit more prestigious, as it should mean more of them are coming off wins and having to earn their spot.I'd increase pay to fighters pretty significantly, every fighter should be earning a minimum salary so they can train full time as a professional. The last thing I'd want, if I were in charge of the UFC, is people working secondary jobs and not training properly. That makes for worse quality fights, not on my watch thanks. Pay structure would vary between entry level/struggling fighters who are competing on a Wednesday night, more established fighters who have earned the chance to compete on Saturday evening Fight Nights (prelim and main card), and PPV-level fighters (again, differentiating between prelim, main card, and title fight/main event status).Bonuses would be a flat $100,000 for finishes, with the chance to earn a further $100,000 for earning Fight of the Night honours - which would not be limited to a specific number. Very poor performances would result in a relegation to either Fight Night cards or Wendesday Night cards depending on where they were at the time.The only way people ever see the Apex again is on a Wednesday. I have no issues with hiring out smaller venues for Saturday evening Fight Night cards, but the showbe on the road so as many people have the chance to see it as possible.There would be a maximum price limit on the cheapest tickets of $100 forevents, ensuring there are at least some affordable tickets forevents. These could be distributed through a lottery system, with at least some earmarked for local fans.I would avoid international fight cards that consist of purely "England vs the World"-style matchmaking as it's boring as fuck for local fans. Obviously the most popular fighters would still compete locally, though, if they were likely to generate an awesome atmosphere - which 90 % of them aren't.Aside from paying fighters more, there would be a pot of money aside for fighters to invest in their local areas or start businesses or charities. The UFC webstore would promote products the fighters have made/designed/created as we've seen that stars creating products doesn'topen up revenue for them - it also promotes them and builds their brand, which the UFC is ultimately made on the back of.