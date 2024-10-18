Rumored PFL Founder Speculates the UFC Will Secure an $8 Billion Total/10 Year Deal. Praises Dana for Next Level Brilliance.

PFL founder congratulates Dana White on his next level brilliance allegedly securing a 8 billion dollar streaming deal over the next 10 years.

This is quadruple the deal that the UFC had with ESPN.

Dana White's Clever $8 Billion Plan Revealed in PFL Boss' Confession

Read this article to find out PFL founder Donn Davis' view on why the UFC is in for a massive deal after its current ESPN deal ends in 2025.
“So UFC is going to five big offers, it’s going to be $8 billion over 10 years… Their entire package will be $800 million a year if you take their media plus their pay-per-view. Remember they have 50 events a year… 15 pay-per-views, 35 on media,”
 
Neck and neck with soccer

Except the NBA just secured 77 billion over 11 years.

I congratulate Dana on his ability to absolutely screw over his fighters.

The percentage of money that is going to his fighters it way less than what is being given to NBA players.
 
Even though this is speculation it isn't far fetched. $800 million a year for the UFC seemed nearly impossible 15 years ago. You may hate Dana, Hunter, Endeavor/TKO and how they run their business and screw over fighters, but this sport we follow at onetime seemed like it was going to go the way of the dodo or always be niche, so signing a deal of that magnitude almost seemed impossible.

I know TKO is on the verge of a huge media rights increase in the face of the NBA's new deal and the 40% raise they received for WWE's product. They did their job if it's even close.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Even though this is speculation it isn't far fetched. $800 million a year for the UFC seemed nearly impossible 15 years ago. You may hate Dana, Hunter, Endeavor/TKO and how they run their business and screw over fighters, but this sport we follow which at onetime seemed like it was going to go the way of the dodo or always be niche, signing a deal that big would be a huge win.

I knew TKO would get a huge media rights increase in the face of the NBA's new deal and the 40% raise they received for WWE's product. They did their job if this is even close.
The sad part is if another company were to take over the UFC they would likely employ the same exact tactics the UFC does to stay on top.
 
Funny because all Danar does is shit on them nonstop.

Stay classy Danar
 
AldoStillGoat said:
The sad part is if another company were to take over the UFC they would likely employ the same exact tactics the UFC does to stay on top.
Of course. The NFL did it until the players boycotted/locked out. The NBA and NHL did the same. Without a union it will continue. Look at the PFL and ONE, they're no more fighter friendly contract wise. It's the MMA business in general.
 
Might want to work on your thread titles. It was misleading until my edit.
 
That article doesn't actually say he secured anything. Nothing is signed, there are just bidders.

And it's only dumbass Davis speculating, and hoping that it means someone will pay for PFL.
 
Goddamn that title was changed quickly. Chalking that up to SA doing the right thing
 
Bobby Boulders said:
That article doesn't actually say he secured anything. Nothing is signed, there are just bidders.

And it's only dumbass Davis speculating, and hoping that it means someone will pay for PFL.
Exactly. I had to edit it. TS should probably lose thread starting abilities, lol.
 
TommyBikes said:
That is a lot of money. Do we see an increase in fighter pay in the near future?
tenor.gif
 
Hey, Dana, Just make a ufc channel/app/website all-in-one package. All content. All events. A hundo a year. And be done with it already. Ya cheap fucks.
 
runjay said:
Hey, Dana, Just make a ufc channel/app/website all-in-one package. All content. All events. A hundo a year. And be done with it already. Ya cheap fucks.
Fam like u cyare LMFAOLL don't lie u prolly use Russian link 🇷🇺🔗
 
You mongs.

Pro-UFC. Anti-UFC. You still talk about 'Dana' as if he owns the UFC.
 
