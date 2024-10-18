koa pomaikai
PFL founder congratulates Dana White on his next level brilliance allegedly securing a 8 billion dollar streaming deal over the next 10 years.
This is quadruple the deal that the UFC had with ESPN.
“So UFC is going to five big offers, it’s going to be $8 billion over 10 years… Their entire package will be $800 million a year if you take their media plus their pay-per-view. Remember they have 50 events a year… 15 pay-per-views, 35 on media,”
