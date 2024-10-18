Even though this is speculation it isn't far fetched. $800 million a year for the UFC seemed nearly impossible 15 years ago. You may hate Dana, Hunter, Endeavor/TKO and how they run their business and screw over fighters, but this sport we follow at onetime seemed like it was going to go the way of the dodo or always be niche, so signing a deal of that magnitude almost seemed impossible.



I know TKO is on the verge of a huge media rights increase in the face of the NBA's new deal and the 40% raise they received for WWE's product. They did their job if it's even close.