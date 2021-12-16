- Ban lobbying

- Ban stock trading from elected officials

- Yearly audits for wrong doing



If you are a millionaire and in politics, it should be an immediate red flag. If you write a book and make some money that's one thing. If you are simply rich from being in politics, something is going on.



Politicians are supposed to be of, for and by the people. Meaning they are supposed to be like you and me. Your next door neighbor. Instead, we have millionaires and billionaires running the country like kings and queens and throwing the occasional bone to the peasants.



What I proposed will never happen but if it did, I really think politics would be radically different. Only people that care about policy and maybe power would care. Getting money out of politics should be bi-partisan and obvious but instead, he want to focus on trivial things.