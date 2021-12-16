44nutman
https://www.businessinsider.com/we-...pelosi-rejects-stock-ban-congress-2021-12?amp
Of course you do.
42 member of Congress and 182 Congressional staff members have violated the Stock Act in the last year alone. Why have a law if it’s never enforced.
Now I know why they like to keep us divided. The Rubes will never hold anyone on their team accountable.
We need term limits and campaign reform, these dinosaurs use the office to enrich themselves.
Our forefathers wanted “gentleman” legislators.
Basically you were a farmer or businessman first then took time out to make laws and then go back to work. Now you raise as much money as possible and figure out ways to legally funnel that money to yourself.
