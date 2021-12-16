Crime Pelosi rejects stock trading ban for Congress

https://www.businessinsider.com/we-...pelosi-rejects-stock-ban-congress-2021-12?amp
Of course you do.
42 member of Congress and 182 Congressional staff members have violated the Stock Act in the last year alone. Why have a law if it’s never enforced.
Now I know why they like to keep us divided. The Rubes will never hold anyone on their team accountable.
We need term limits and campaign reform, these dinosaurs use the office to enrich themselves.
Our forefathers wanted “gentleman” legislators.
Basically you were a farmer or businessman first then took time out to make laws and then go back to work. Now you raise as much money as possible and figure out ways to legally funnel that money to yourself.
 
4ejn6maumay61.png


SP500-v-Hedge-Funds.png


Our members of congress are investing geniuses.
You know damn well most of them took advantage of that Moderna 2500% share increase between Feb 2020 and Sept of this year. Put in 100k get out with 2.5 million.

I'm sure the NZ PM was in on that sweet deal to given her salary vs her net worth too
 
I am still pissed over all of them dumping stock after the COVID meeting.
My portfolio took a big hit after that meeting. I wish I got the same heads up or related to someone in that meeting, like the one Senator who called his brother in law who also dumped his stock.
The crazy part is not a damn thing happens to the law breakers, so why change their behavior, because basically whatever team your own, the other teams media will run with the story for a couple days, your teams media will barely touch it, and then both teams media move on to the next story. So take a couple days worth of heat, get reprimanded, play dumb and then make stacks. Anyone would make that trade off.
 
Of course she would. The only reason I feel that Congress trading stocks is a good thing is that they are more protective over their bank accounts which are tied up mostly in stock. One of the reasons we’be hardly had any gov shutdowns is that Congress knows what will happen to their stock prices. The show, waiting till the last minute to raise the debt ceiling helps them as the momentary drop in stock price is an opening to buy more.

Regardless she needs to get the fuck out, same with Schumer.
 
Dude, we told you in Jan 2019 to get out of the market. Watching COVID ravage China in December was all I needed to see to shift my 401K into principle. I lost nothing.
 
Classic.
 
I have owned some stocks for over 5-10 years or more like $AAPL, $MSFT, etc, those are my retirement. So other than some covered calls or buying more, I dont touch them. I sold service industry stuff, and made some money on COVID plays, but I find it weird, they have a meeting and 5 minutes after the meeting they all are dumping and one guy called his brother in law 10 minutes after the meeting who also dumped stocks. I knew COVID would have an effect, never imagined a shut down though.
 
She’s genuinely fucking detestable and never ever retiring. She’ll be speaker or minority leader or whatever until she dies and she exists to ensure that the Dems never to anything that will spook capital.
 
It’s open blatant corruption at this point and the barely try to hide it. We are so divided as a society that we will never be able to organize any real effort to change it. They have infiltrated every level and destroyed our ability to hold them accountable. Go read the comments in her tweets and it’s either telling her to burn in hell or oozing respect for “madame Speaker”
 
- Ban lobbying
- Ban stock trading from elected officials
- Yearly audits for wrong doing

If you are a millionaire and in politics, it should be an immediate red flag. If you write a book and make some money that's one thing. If you are simply rich from being in politics, something is going on.

Politicians are supposed to be of, for and by the people. Meaning they are supposed to be like you and me. Your next door neighbor. Instead, we have millionaires and billionaires running the country like kings and queens and throwing the occasional bone to the peasants.

What I proposed will never happen but if it did, I really think politics would be radically different. Only people that care about policy and maybe power would care. Getting money out of politics should be bi-partisan and obvious but instead, he want to focus on trivial things.
 
She ran on being speaker this term on the premise she won’t run for it next term. That was part of the compromise to keep her there and not have someone contest it. I don’t know if that means she’s done after this term or not but if she does try to stay and run things, there likely will be someone running for the position as well.
 
How do you suppose that? They are the ones that make the rules for themselves.
 
