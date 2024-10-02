Pee-Wee Herman vs Ernest

Law Talkin’ Guy
As someone born in 1985 I don’t remember as much about the 1980s as I remember about the 1990s, but two absolute staples for my entertainment consumption in those formative years of the late 1980s were Pee-Wee Herman and Ernest P Worrell. I think Paul Reuben and Jim Varney were both brilliant in their respective roles.
Overall I think I preferred Pee-Wee’s Playhouse to Hey Vern, It’s Ernest! while I’d say I would probably collectively prefer most of Ernest’s films to Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (though on an individual basis Pee-Herman’s single film may be better than any of Ernest’s films on an individual basis).
What say you Sherbros? Who was the king of 80s children’s comedy?
