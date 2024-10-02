Pee-Wee Herman vs Ernest

Who do you prefer, Pee-Wee Herman or Ernest?

As someone born in 1985 I don’t remember as much about the 1980s as I remember about the 1990s, but two absolute staples for my entertainment consumption in those formative years of the late 1980s were Pee-Wee Herman and Ernest P Worrell. I think Paul Reuben and Jim Varney were both brilliant in their respective roles.

Overall I think I preferred Pee-Wee’s Playhouse to Hey Vern, It’s Ernest! while I’d say I would probably collectively prefer most of Ernest’s films to Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (though on an individual basis Pee-Herman’s single film may be better than any of Ernest’s films on an individual basis).

What say you Sherbros? Who was the king of 80s children’s comedy?
 
I never watched peewee and loved Jim Varney, so easy choice
 
Pee Wee's Playhouse was a staple of Saturday mornings. We also had the movie on tape and watched it countless times. So for me, Pee Wee was a big part of childhood. I remember Ernest, but never saw any of the movies and he didn't seem to be quite as front and center for us kids.
 
I remember everything about the Pee Wee Herman Saturday morning show but I dont remember anything about the Hey Vern, Its Ernest show even though I know I watched it because I was a fan of Ernest, I do remember his car commercials that initially lead to him getting famous though
Pee Wee's Big Adventure is one of my all time favorite movies, still quote it all the time, love watching it whenever it's on, didnt care for any of the other Pee Wee movies, though
Watched the first couple Ernest movies but dont remember anything about em
Plus, Pee Wee comes from the 70's LA comedy scene, I remember his first HBO special before the character transitioned into a childrens gimmick and he also did shots in the old Cheech And Chong movies when he was still working on the character before it became Pee Wee Herman
Pee Wee wins this easy
 
Big Adventure is better than anything Ernest did.

I loved Playhouse too. Smoked a lot of hash watching that show.

Pee Wee and it's not even close.
Buncha rubes in here voting Earnest.
 
P.W.

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure > Ernest Goes to Camp
 
