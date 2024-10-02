Pee-Wee Herman vs Ernest

I remember everything about the Pee Wee Herman Saturday morning show but I dont remember anything about the Hey Vern, Its Ernest show even though I know I watched it because I was a fan of Ernest, I do remember his car commercials that initially lead to him getting famous though

Pee Wee's Big Adventure is one of my all time favorite movies, still quote it all the time, love watching it whenever it's on, didnt care for any of the other Pee Wee movies, though

Watched the first couple Ernest movies but dont remember anything about em

Plus, Pee Wee comes from the 70's LA comedy scene, I remember his first HBO special before the character transitioned into a childrens gimmick and he also did shots in the old Cheech And Chong movies when he was still working on the character before it became Pee Wee Herman

Pee Wee wins this easy