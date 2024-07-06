  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PED's cannot be a legacy disqualifier and here's why

I read this same thing over and over. Jones got caught with PED's he's not a goat. Silva got caught with PED's he can't be a goat.

1. You have no proof that they used PED's their entire career. You don't know the extent to which it aided the fighter.
2. You have no proof who used and who didn't.
3. Results matter. You can sit there and complain that this guy was not fighting fair and that guy was not fighting fair but at the end of the day someone got their ass beat and the other created their legacy.

For these reasons, I think it is unfair that you marginalize someones accomplishments by saying that they cannot be GOAT. It makes no sense and creating false qualifications makes the entire discussion more murky while bringing a black eye to the sport. Better to celebrate these fighters for what they are, fighters that will do anything to win.

At the end of the day, talk is cheap and results matter. Let the fighting results speak for themselves.
 
This is a pipe dream, but I wish there was a way to make ped legal and still test for them. So that way we as fans know who is using and who isn't and can make our own judgments. At least there would be transparency.
 
Counter argument from boredom:

1. You're right. The time they popped was the first and only time they ever took them. Also, peds have long lasting effects, putting people at an advantage years after taking them.

I don't need to know the extent that it helped a fighter. I just need to know that they took something against the rules to get an unfair advantage. You think usada was like, "these peds didn't help that guy bench 350, soo......we'll let it slide"? No. The extent it helped is irrelevant. They wouldn't be cheating if it didn't benefit them in some way.

2. We absolutely have proof of some who used. Ignoring those who popped just because testing can't catch them all is stupid. It is like never trying to get pussy just because you only have a 1 percent success rate. Also, you're doing the burden of proof falacy by ignoring evidence of guilt and telling all of us to get proof of everyone else's innocence.

3. Results do matter .......Test results, too.
 
Many PED's seldom show up on tests. There are often no tests for newly created PED's. After meldonium was banned, the Russian State Doping Program bragged that they had developed an even more effective PED that doesn't show up on tests.
 
everyone is on the sauce. It's extremely hard to be a top fighter without taking. The benefits are too much to compete natty against an enhanced athlete.
 
While you are right that one has no 'proof' that they used PEDs previously, it is a very red flag if as soon as enhanced testing began they started pissing hot. Jones started to piss hot as soon as USADA showed up. He continued to flare up for residual traces of drugs, which point to past use.

Also, disqualifying the fights that the cheater cheated on would suffice to render Jones out of the equation of GOAT.

Point (3) is precisely what is at issue. Results matter, and performance enhancing drugs potentially alter results, since they definitely enhance performance. We have ample prove of massive difference in performance before and after PED use. And the science speaks for itself.

Or else people wouldn't take them.
 
Lol these threads are always so funny. You guys can't care about peds because I don't!

Ok, cool. Lots of people do care though.
 
It’s personal preference. I think testing positive is a legitimate reason to disqualify someone from goat candidacy while I personally wouldn’t.
 
