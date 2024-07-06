PED's cannot be a legacy disqualifier and here's why

I read this same thing over and over. Jones got caught with PED's he's not a goat. Silva got caught with PED's he can't be a goat.



1. You have no proof that they used PED's their entire career. You don't know the extent to which it aided the fighter.

2. You have no proof who used and who didn't.

3. Results matter. You can sit there and complain that this guy was not fighting fair and that guy was not fighting fair but at the end of the day someone got their ass beat and the other created their legacy.



For these reasons, I think it is unfair that you marginalize someones accomplishments by saying that they cannot be GOAT. It makes no sense and creating false qualifications makes the entire discussion more murky while bringing a black eye to the sport. Better to celebrate these fighters for what they are, fighters that will do anything to win.



At the end of the day, talk is cheap and results matter. Let the fighting results speak for themselves.