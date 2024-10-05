Peña vs. Pennington: Who Takes the Title?Alright, Sherbums, time to settle this—who do you got in the upcoming title fight between Julianna Peña and Raquel Pennington?On one side, you’ve got Peña, the former champ who shocked the world when she submitted Amanda Nunes and became the queen of the division. Then there’s Pennington, a true vet who’s been on a killer win streak and finally earned her shot at gold.Peña’s got that relentless pressure and grappling, but Pennington’s been looking sharper than ever and has the striking to make it a tough night for anyone. So, what’s it gonna be?