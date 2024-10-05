Peña vs. Pennington: Who Takes the Title?

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
21,761
Reaction score
47,868
Peña vs. Pennington: Who Takes the Title?

IMG_4621.jpeg

Alright, Sherbums, time to settle this—who do you got in the upcoming title fight between Julianna Peña and Raquel Pennington?

On one side, you’ve got Peña, the former champ who shocked the world when she submitted Amanda Nunes and became the queen of the division. Then there’s Pennington, a true vet who’s been on a killer win streak and finally earned her shot at gold.

Peña’s got that relentless pressure and grappling, but Pennington’s been looking sharper than ever and has the striking to make it a tough night for anyone. So, what’s it gonna be?
 
I'm pretty sure I'm the only Pena fan in the world but I don't think this is a good stylistic matchup for her.

Pena's path to victory is theoretically on the ground but Raquel is a master of making fights as absolutely miserable as possible and keeping them standing in the clinch.

Pennington by boring decision should be -2000 odds imo.
 
pena will smash her and make her quit.

the only real question mark for me is how elevation will effect this fight. Pennington has decent enough cardio but no urgency, if pena can hold her typical 5 round pace she wins easy

Soggust said:
I'm pretty sure I'm the only Pena fan in the world but I don't think this is a good stylistic matchup for her.

Pena's path to victory is theoretically on the ground but Raquel is a master of making fights as absolutely miserable as possible and keeping them standing in the clinch.

Pennington by boring decision should be -2000 odds imo.
Click to expand...
I like her too. her gritty tenacious fighting style is seldom seen in wmma
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Peña vs. Pennington: Who Takes the Title?

View attachment 1065664
Click to expand...
Pena doesn't have resting bitch face, she has resting smouldering face.

PENA_JULIANNA_L_12-11.png


i
 
Peña hands down, can't believe she is the underdog

Oh and btw that Raquel winnin streak has been against soccer moms, the only decent win she has recently was against Vieira and it was a controversial split desicion
 
Soggust said:
I'm pretty sure I'm the only Pena fan in the world but I don't think this is a good stylistic matchup for her.

Pena's path to victory is theoretically on the ground but Raquel is a master of making fights as absolutely miserable as possible and keeping them standing in the clinch.

Pennington by boring decision should be -2000 odds imo.
Click to expand...
I like Pena even though I get why many don't. In fairness its part because I think she's really hot but I also like aggressive grapplers

I agree with you that this is a bad match up for her. I will be very upset if we have to endure "Rocky" as champ any longer, could you imagine she goes into the history books as a defending champion? Women's champions should be either good at the sport or good looking and Pennington is neither.
 
Pena doesn't have the power or technical striking to back Pennington. Wrestling wise I think Pena isn't some powerful takedown artist. I believe Pennington's takedown defense might hold. If that is the case then it is going to be a really sloppy grinding type of fight.
 
Pena takes it. I just can't commit to Pennington because you don't know which personality shows up on fight night.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,867
Messages
56,286,364
Members
175,149
Latest member
kevinwick88

Share this page

Back
Top