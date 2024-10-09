Peña vs Colby— Who annoys you more

Julianna going to HOF for what? Did she already get inducted for some great fight that we all missed or are you saying her beating Amanda will get her in alone? Not sure where the other time comes from. Please educate me.





Fighters tend to not get on my nerves, as I don't know them personally. The only thing that bothers me is cheating, fighting dirty, and ducking. Both of them rank squat. I don't care about the talking, but Colby is playing into a gimmick, an act, a fake troll. Julianna is legit delusional.



My answer is Jon Jones.