Peña vs Colby— Who annoys you more

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
21,868
Reaction score
48,090
These guys seem like the most HATED people in MMA right now. Who do you dislike more?


Lol… it’s crazy that only one of these two can call themselves a 2-time world champion

It’s even Wilder that Juliana Peña probably going to go into the Hall of Fame twice.

One for the Nunes upset and again for her career accomplishments while Covington gets forgotten


That alone must inspire obscene amounts of hatred from fans around the world

This sport is absolutely absurd
 
Julianna going to HOF for what? Did she already get inducted for some great fight that we all missed or are you saying her beating Amanda will get her in alone? Not sure where the other time comes from. Please educate me.


Fighters tend to not get on my nerves, as I don't know them personally. The only thing that bothers me is cheating, fighting dirty, and ducking. Both of them rank squat. I don't care about the talking, but Colby is playing into a gimmick, an act, a fake troll. Julianna is legit delusional.

My answer is Jon Jones.
 
Neither. I completely tune them out.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Alex Pereira. How bout you?
Click to expand...

I hate Colby more than I hate Alex. Like Kobe is a legit bad person as far as I’m concerned.

Alex just beat up my favorite guy.

And he MIGHT be a sexual predator… but I’m not sure about that.

So Covington is all around worse for me
 
Pena kicks penises so she is no bueno.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
These guys seem like the most HATED people in MMA right now. Who do you dislike more?


Lol… it’s crazy that only one of these two can call themselves a 2-time world champion

It’s even Wilder that Juliana Peña probably going to go into the Hall of Fame twice.

One for the Nunes upset and again for her career accomplishments while Covington gets forgotten


That alone must inspire obscene amounts of hatred from fans around the world

This sport is absolutely absurd
Click to expand...
Colby is a better person because he pays mid insta-hoes to hang out with him. That's job creation right there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Peña vs. Pennington: Who Takes the Title?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
693
Kenshi
Kenshi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,259
Messages
56,311,057
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top