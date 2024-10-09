Peña vs Colby— Who annoys you more

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 21,868
- Reaction score
- 48,090
These guys seem like the most HATED people in MMA right now. Who do you dislike more?
Lol… it’s crazy that only one of these two can call themselves a 2-time world champion
It’s even Wilder that Juliana Peña probably going to go into the Hall of Fame twice.
One for the Nunes upset and again for her career accomplishments while Covington gets forgotten
That alone must inspire obscene amounts of hatred from fans around the world
This sport is absolutely absurd
Lol… it’s crazy that only one of these two can call themselves a 2-time world champion
It’s even Wilder that Juliana Peña probably going to go into the Hall of Fame twice.
One for the Nunes upset and again for her career accomplishments while Covington gets forgotten
That alone must inspire obscene amounts of hatred from fans around the world
This sport is absolutely absurd