Paulo Costa seems to be genuinely surprised that he didn't win

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,495
Reaction score
5,989
He posted this on Twitter now, saying that he was only touched a little by Rob:



And in a previous tweet that there's already a thread on, he said the following:

“Congrats Hob on your victory, you did a very good job and organized that. And I just feel I damaged him very well, you know? Only jabs, but I should have connected more hands on him. Pressure a bit more. But that’s it...
I'm feeling my prime. I don’t feel worse, but maybe a lack of [being] competitive inside the cage. My fight mindset was not so accurate. I thought I was winning the third round but I wasn’t, so yeah. I'm so down, could have pressured a bit more, but these are small details. I will fix off these details to be back and not commit to the same mistakes again.”

Also, on instagram he posted this:



So it would seem that he's basically saying that he didn't feel any need to more in round 3, but in hindsight he realizes that he should have landed more volume. "If only I knew, there would have been more activity".

Thoughts about these statements?
 
If he didn't land that spinning wheel kick at the end of round 1, he would have lost 30-27 across the board.

What a delusional guy
 
The fight was more close than what people were saying
 
Clear 2-1 Rob. The first round was Rob as well, until Costa landed that wheel kick. Easy fight to score.

Costa looked the best he has since the Romero fight, though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Paulo Costa: Strickland and DDP talking makes me uncomfortable
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
SuperNerd
SuperNerd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,900
Messages
55,109,884
Members
174,612
Latest member
Splysce

Share this page

Back
Top