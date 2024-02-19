Paulo Costa seems to be genuinely surprised that he didn't win

He posted this on Twitter now, saying that he was only touched a little by Rob:







And in a previous tweet that there's already a thread on, he said the following:



“Congrats Hob on your victory, you did a very good job and organized that. And I just feel I damaged him very well, you know? Only jabs, but I should have connected more hands on him. Pressure a bit more. But that’s it...

I'm feeling my prime. I don’t feel worse, but maybe a lack of [being] competitive inside the cage. My fight mindset was not so accurate. I thought I was winning the third round but I wasn’t, so yeah. I'm so down, could have pressured a bit more, but these are small details. I will fix off these details to be back and not commit to the same mistakes again.”



Also, on instagram he posted this:







So it would seem that he's basically saying that he didn't feel any need to more in round 3, but in hindsight he realizes that he should have landed more volume. "If only I knew, there would have been more activity".



Thoughts about these statements?