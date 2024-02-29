Media Paulo Costa Refuses to Eat a Bull Penis

Helen Yee surprises Paulo with what looks like a bull penis. He refuses to try it and offers it back to Helen. Her response is to refuse because she “has to eat the Shmo’s later.”

Surprised he refused to eat it. Did Paulo gobble up a bunch of raw liver with the Roid King?

What’s the worst or weirdest thing you’ve tried? I’ve tried bull penis both raw and in a soup. Not bad, but not good. It’s all relative. I’ve traveled through a big portion of Asia so the things I’ve tried might be considered weird. To be honest, the grossest thing I’ve tried is ketchup. Can’t stand it.

Starts around 6:55.



Mods, feel free to dump this thread wherever it belongs… but hey, if Strickland snowboarding with Nina is a thing, why not Paulo, Helen and some shlong.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I've never tried bull penis before but I have tried elephant penis a few times.
It was absolutely massive and took 3 of us a good 2 hours to finish it all. Tastes pretty good too, was a bit thick and dense so we had to chew pretty hard. Highly recommend it
Enough internet for today.
<{clintugh}>
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I've never tried bull penis before but I have tried elephant penis a few times.
It was absolutely massive and took 3 of us a good 2 hours to finish it all. Tastes pretty good too, was a bit thick and dense so we had to chew pretty hard. Highly recommend it
"A few times"

"a good 2 hours"

"thick and dense"


Okay. You need a time-out.
 
For me sushi

I don't think anyone needs to eat dick in their lifetime. I mean cmon now
 
Objectively Correct said:
Mfers out here just admitting to have eaten raw dick. Thats crazy
If you’ve had beef tendon, the soup version pretty much has a similar consistency. The raw version is tough like a raw tendon. To be fair, the Chinese don’t eat it raw. I just asked the chef if it’s edible raw and he said “Sure, why not?” Now you know.
<Neil01>
 
