Passenger Donkey Kongs' Airport staff after missing Flight

Irate passenger hurls computer monitor, calls airline staff ‘stupid’ during shocking meltdown inside Chicago’s O’Hare Airport Shocking video of the incident posted last month shows the incensed woman climb over a baggage checking desk and begin grabbing and screaming at the airline staffers.

The woman had missed her flight and then “lost it” after staff didn’t allow her to board.In the video, the woman climbs over a baggage conveyor belt and into the staff area and begins grabbing and yelling at a Frontier employee.After being pushed back by another airline worker, the woman grabs a computer monitor off a check-in desk and throws it toward staff, hitting one of them, and hurls a second monitor onto the floor.She then climbs back over while shouting “stupid!” at Frontier staff.According to police, the unidentified 31-year-old woman also threw a cell phone, striking a 40-year-old victim. The woman also hit a 24-year-old woman in the leg.She then fled the location.