Passenger Donkey Kongs' Airport staff after missing Flight

The woman had missed her flight and then “lost it” after staff didn’t allow her to board.
In the video, the woman climbs over a baggage conveyor belt and into the staff area and begins grabbing and yelling at a Frontier employee.
After being pushed back by another airline worker, the woman grabs a computer monitor off a check-in desk and throws it toward staff, hitting one of them, and hurls a second monitor onto the floor.
She then climbs back over while shouting “stupid!” at Frontier staff.

According to police, the unidentified 31-year-old woman also threw a cell phone, striking a 40-year-old victim. The woman also hit a 24-year-old woman in the leg.
She then fled the location.

Irate passenger hurls computer monitor, calls airline staff ‘stupid’ during shocking meltdown inside Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

Shocking video of the incident posted last month shows the incensed woman climb over a baggage checking desk and begin grabbing and screaming at the airline staffers.
thoughts and prayers to all involved in this senseless act of violence.
 
People lose their shit at the airport. Car rental places too. Now a car rental place, at the airport?? Shit gets real
 
How can she be unidentified if she'd been booked on the flight?
 
This lady is gonna go try and rent a car next and get told no her debit card won't process and she'll lose it again.
 
a friend of mine is a doctor and she estimates that 1/4 to 1/3 of her patients are mentally ill to the point where she does not understand how they can function in everyday life.

she is an oncologist

she is obviously not dealing with people at a good point in their lives but it is still shocking to hear
 
