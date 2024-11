Charles Oliveira Talks Double Ligament Injury, Praying With Jon Jones at UFC 309 The former lightweight champ, victorious at UFC 309 on Saturday, revealed some of what went on behind the scenes in New York, as well as his plans for what comes next.

Oliveira also criticized referee Keith Peterson's lack of attention during the fight, during which his opponent committed several fouls including a stream of hammerfists to the back of Oliveira's head during a critical fifth-round rally. “I know Chandler didn’t do it on purpose, sometimes it happens in the heat of the fight, but the referee is there to prevent fouls, and he didn’t do that at all. I received many blows on my nape, I got my eye poked twice and also my glove was grabbed. I indicated to the referee, but he did nothing.”Why does Charles have to be so humble? I loved when Dustin called Michael out for being so dirty. There should be consequences.