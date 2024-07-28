Paddy just ran over Green like he wasn't even there.

CptHowdy187 said: He's very good, and no-one wants to admit that, just because they don't like him. Click to expand...

I don’t like him and I think there was a lot of reason to dismiss him and question his abilities prior to this fight.His performance was flawless but let’s not forget he’s just now entering the top 15 and he just beat a 37 year old journeyman, not a contender.He did look better though and obviously is young and improving.