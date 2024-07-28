Paddy just ran over Green like he wasn't even there.

Jin Akutsu
Diaz effect. Stylistically bad matchups for some but easily demolished by grappler with power.Honestly idk how Green is ranked.
Unbelievable low fight IQ from Green...shoots a TD early why??
Wildly stupid.
That's great list you got thereGOAT LIST
- Cornrows Pimblett
- Bearded Cody
- Composed Gaethje
- C level Cain(Sea, See)
- Hallway Mir
- Full camp mendes
- Energy efficient McGregor
- Doggy Alvarez
- Hydrated RDA
- Hairy Arlovski
- Look in his eyes Chuck
- Motivated BJ Penn
- Pictograms Jones
- 206.2LB DC
- Healthy Knees Shogun
- 60% Usman
- Marijuana metabolites Diaz
- Greased St.Pierre
- First wife JDS
- Horse meat Overeem
- Kettlebell Fedor
- Daddy Cerrone
- UFC 1 Gracie
- Serious Silva
- Comb over Poirier
- Broke Fitch
- Boat yard Kimbo
- Sam's Club Brett Rogers
- Small canvas Machida
- Pre-diverticulitis Brock
- Full wrap Hendricks
- Toothpick Bendo
- Non cracked-skull Tito
- Dark place GSP
- He's still young give him time Erick Silva
- K1 Hugues
- K1 Maia
- K1 Shields
- training camp Pyle
- TRT Vitor
Green couldn’t close the distance, and I knew it was over then.Yea that was shockingly easy.
I thought Green would piece him up on the feet.
But Paddy was patient, worked those calf kicks, didn't allow Green to get his hands working, and absolutely dominated once it hit the mat.
Low IQ move, Bobby probably wanted to prove something or maybe he is coming in injured and thought wrestling would be the best path forward.I have no problem being wrong, it'll happen a million more times. I just wish I understood why Bobby shot for a takedown. That shit was weird af.
Paddy impressed tonight.He's very good, and no-one wants to admit that, just because they don't like him.
I don’t like him and I think there was a lot of reason to dismiss him and question his abilities prior to this fight.He's very good, and no-one wants to admit that, just because they don't like him.
I don't like the term "panic wrestling" buy that seems pretty close to the definition of it. Randomly shooting a takedown in response to getting hit when takedowns are most certainly NOT the gameplanI have no problem being wrong, it'll happen a million more times. I just wish I understood why Bobby shot for a takedown. That shit was weird af.