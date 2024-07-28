Paddy just ran over Green like he wasn't even there.

Holy smokes, wasn't even a close fight.

@theufcbaddy is for real!

paddy.png


 
Yea that was shockingly easy.

I thought Green would piece him up on the feet.

But Paddy was patient, worked those calf kicks, didn't allow Green to get his hands working, and absolutely dominated once it hit the mat.
 
GOAT LIST

  • Cornrows Pimblett
  • Bearded Cody
  • Composed Gaethje
  • C level Cain(Sea, See)
  • Hallway Mir
  • Full camp mendes
  • Energy efficient McGregor
  • Doggy Alvarez
  • Hydrated RDA
  • Hairy Arlovski
  • Look in his eyes Chuck
  • Motivated BJ Penn
  • Pictograms Jones
  • 206.2LB DC
  • Healthy Knees Shogun
  • 60% Usman
  • Marijuana metabolites Diaz
  • Greased St.Pierre
  • First wife JDS
  • Horse meat Overeem
  • Kettlebell Fedor
  • Daddy Cerrone
  • UFC 1 Gracie
  • Serious Silva
  • Comb over Poirier
  • Broke Fitch
  • Boat yard Kimbo
  • Sam's Club Brett Rogers
  • Small canvas Machida
  • Pre-diverticulitis Brock
  • Full wrap Hendricks
  • Toothpick Bendo
  • Non cracked-skull Tito
  • Dark place GSP
  • He's still young give him time Erick Silva
  • K1 Hughes
  • K1 Maia
  • K1 Shields
  • training camp Pyle
  • TRT Vitor
 
That's great list you got there <lol>
 
Lol like I said a fighter with double digit losses is most likely gonna shit the bed in his biggest fight. Expected it to happen
 
taugrim said:
Yea that was shockingly easy.

I thought Green would piece him up on the feet.

But Paddy was patient, worked those calf kicks, didn't allow Green to get his hands working, and absolutely dominated once it hit the mat.
Green couldn’t close the distance, and I knew it was over then.
 
CptHowdy187 said:
He's very good, and no-one wants to admit that, just because they don't like him.
Paddy impressed tonight.

He's been very hittable at times in earlier fights. But Paddy managed the distance well, arguably landed the more meaningful leg kicks, and didn't let Green get his hands going.

Paddy was so good in transitioning from that guillotine to triangle choke then to armbar.
 
CptHowdy187 said:
He's very good, and no-one wants to admit that, just because they don't like him.
Lol shut up, he’s mid af. Fought no one remotely relevant at LW and his career is being finely managed with care by the UFC.


they won’t match him up with someone like Guram, Brenner, or Orolbai because they would lose a British meal ticket.
 
CptHowdy187 said:
He's very good, and no-one wants to admit that, just because they don't like him.
I don’t like him and I think there was a lot of reason to dismiss him and question his abilities prior to this fight.

His performance was flawless but let’s not forget he’s just now entering the top 15 and he just beat a 37 year old journeyman, not a contender.

He did look better though and obviously is young and improving.
 
The Legendary Scarface said:
I have no problem being wrong, it'll happen a million more times. I just wish I understood why Bobby shot for a takedown. That shit was weird af.
I don't like the term "panic wrestling" buy that seems pretty close to the definition of it. Randomly shooting a takedown in response to getting hit when takedowns are most certainly NOT the gameplan
 
