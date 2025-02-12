Why not Paddy Vs Ilia?

Is this not the perfect time for this fight to happen?Ilia is untested at 155 and after all that shit with Paddy, seems to me like the absolutely best fight to make. UFC likely wants to build Paddy more but he's pretty much at the point of needing a decently ranked guy now. Calling out Poirier, seemed lined up to fight Moicano who just fought Islam, etc. Ilia wants to jump straight in with Islam but even Khabib said he should probably fight once in the division first. Is Paddy too low ranked for it to mean anything, even with his hype?At some point, whether now or later, this fight needs to fucking happen. Neither guy willing to back down, no fake drama, just some must-watch TV