  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why not Paddy Vs Ilia?

Arthas

Arthas

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 30, 2005
Messages
1,018
Reaction score
303
Is this not the perfect time for this fight to happen?

Ilia is untested at 155 and after all that shit with Paddy, seems to me like the absolutely best fight to make. UFC likely wants to build Paddy more but he's pretty much at the point of needing a decently ranked guy now. Calling out Poirier, seemed lined up to fight Moicano who just fought Islam, etc. Ilia wants to jump straight in with Islam but even Khabib said he should probably fight once in the division first. Is Paddy too low ranked for it to mean anything, even with his hype?

At some point, whether now or later, this fight needs to fucking happen. Neither guy willing to back down, no fake drama, just some must-watch TV 😁
 
Ilia is playing 4D chess. Try to become LW champ and make Paddy come to him, so he can get revenge for the hand sanitizer. That means more than becoming double-champ.
 
LeBron said:
Ilia is playing 4D chess. Try to become LW champ and make Paddy come to him, so he can get revenge for the hand sanitizer. That means more than becoming double-champ.
Click to expand...
I like the fight. Islam fought enough 145ers already. Don't ever need to see him give another FW an immediate title shot. If Ilia wants a shot, go up and earn it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Ilia vs Conor (155/170 lbs) Next?
2
Replies
30
Views
680
Mick Dojang
Mick Dojang
TerraRayzing
How well does Ilia does against Islam?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
nintey
nintey
MigitAs
Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?
Replies
4
Views
498
Feniamin
F
hswrestler
Paddy vs Colby?
Replies
10
Views
394
Rataria
Rataria
Dimbis
I Believe Islam Beats Ilia
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
gracie_barra_samurai
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,287
Messages
56,888,410
Members
175,444
Latest member
Drahmed

Share this page

Back
Top